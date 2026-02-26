Suprise, drama and madness: UCL playoffs set stage for Round of 16

Twenty-four hours of UEFA Champions League play-off second legs can do strange things to a football fan’s nervous system. Across 24 and 25 February 2026, the new knockout phase play-offs delivered exactly what they promised: jeopardy for the giants, a platform for disruptors, and eight ties that ranged from serene to seismic.

Former finalists Borussia Dortmund and Juventus were among the biggest casualties. Meanwhile, heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atlético de Madrid survived stern examinations. And then there was Bodø/Glimt, who did not just qualify, they announced themselves.

Here is how the chaos unfolded.

The Results at a Glance

Atlético Madrid 4-1 Club Brugge (7-4 agg)

Newcastle 3-2 Qarabağ (9-3 agg)

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Olympiacos (2-0 agg)

Inter 1-2 Bodø/Glimt (2-5 agg)

Atalanta 4-1 Borussia Dortmund (4-3 agg)

Juventus 3-2 Galatasaray (5-7 agg, aet)

PSG 2-2 Monaco (5-4 agg)

Real Madrid 2-1 Benfica (3-1 agg)

The last 16 is locked in

Newcastle’s Goal Avalanche

Newcastle United effectively ended their tie in the first leg, but even with a 6-1 cushion against Qarabağ FK, they kept attacking. Early goals from Sandro Tonali and Joelinton settled nerves before Sven Botman’s header restored calm after a brief Qarabağ rally.

Nine goals across two legs tells its own story. It was not flawless, but it was emphatic.

Leverkusen’s Professional Job

If Newcastle were fireworks, Bayer Leverkusen were cold efficiency. A 0-0 second leg against Olympiacos protected their 2-0 first-leg advantage.

ALSO READ: FIFA gives green light for Scotland fans to sport sporrans at World Cup No drama, no panic, just structure and control. Sometimes the most impressive performances are the quiet ones.

Heavyweights Who Managed the Storm

Atlético’s Firepower When It Mattered

After a wild 3-3 first leg, Atlético turned the return into an Alexander Sørloth showcase. His hat-trick powered a 4-1 win over Club Brugge, sealing a 7-4 aggregate triumph.

It was not entirely comfortable, but when Atlético needed authority, they found it.

Real Madrid’s Familiar Authority

Benfica briefly rattled the Bernabéu through Rafa Silva, but Madrid responded with composure. Aurélien Tchouaméni’s equaliser restored control before Vinícius Júnior finished the job in a 2-1 win on the night, 3-1 on aggregate.

Madrid did not dazzle. They imposed. There is a difference, and it is why they endure.

PSG survive the derby

A European derby against AS Monaco was never going to be routine. PSG advanced 5-4 on aggregate after a 2-2 draw in Paris, aided by another Monaco red card across the two legs.

It was tense, emotional, occasionally messy, but PSG’s title defence remains intact.

Teams That Struggled, and Fell

Juventus: The Comeback That Wasn’t

Few nights capture football’s cruelty like Juventus’ 3-2 win over Galatasaray. Down 5-2 from the first leg, Juve forced extra time despite playing with 10 men for much of the match.

At 5-5 on aggregate, belief was roaring. Then extra time struck back. Victor Osimhen and Barış Yılmaz delivered the decisive blows, ending Juve’s campaign 7-5 on aggregate.

They won the night. They lost the tie.

Dortmund’s Collapse in Bergamo

Carrying a two-goal lead into Italy, Dortmund seemed safe. But Atalanta turned the tie into a storm. Gianluca Scamacca’s early strike ignited belief, and momentum never truly settled.

Karim Adeyemi’s equaliser appeared to force extra time, only for a stoppage-time penalty, converted by Lazar Samardžić after a red card to Ramy Bensebaini, to complete a 4-3 aggregate comeback.

The Outperformers

Bodø/Glimt: No Fairy Tale, Just Quality

Every Champions League season has one result that demands a second look. Bodø/Glimt eliminating Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate is that result.

After a 3-1 home win, they travelled to San Siro and won again, 2-1. Jens Petter Hauge and Håkon Evjen struck early; Inter never truly regained control.

This was not a smash-and-grab. It was sustained superiority. Over two legs, they scored five against last season’s finalists and looked tactically fearless doing it.

Who Crashed Out Unexpectedly?

Borussia Dortmund – surrendered a two-goal first-leg lead.

Juventus – forced extra time with 10 men, only to fall.

Inter – last year’s finalists, beaten convincingly.

Club Brugge and Olympiacos – competitive, but ultimately overpowered.

The format promised a trapdoor for complacency. It delivered.

What It All Sets Up

With the play-offs complete, eight more teams join the seeded top eight in the Round of 16. The draw takes place in Nyon on Friday, 27 February 2026 (12:00 CET), and each play-off winner already knows their two possible opponents.

If the play-offs were this volatile, the next phase promises something even more dangerous: familiarity mixed with unfinished business.

And in this competition, that combination rarely ends quietly.