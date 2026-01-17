Sesko: Winning the Derby vs Man City will be a 'huge' statement for Utd

Ahead of the highly anticipated Manchester Derby, Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko sat down with JioHotstar to discuss his journey settling into life at United, the intensity of the Premier League, and his recent goal-scoring form. Sesko also shared his thoughts on the arrival of interim manager Michael Carrick and the upcoming clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford. Benjamin Sesko’s transition to Manchester has been smooth, and he seems to be settling in well at the club. When asked about his experience so far, he said, "Life in Manchester is great so far, I love the city and the top-class training ground. Training here is always fun. Off-pitch, I enjoy coffee shops and good restaurants."

Reflecting on his early days at Manchester United, Sesko added, "It's been really good—a totally new life, everything on another level. Once your body and mind adjust, you see how great it is and what a pleasure to play for this club. So far, I've really liked it." The Intensity of the Premier League The Premier League has long been regarded as one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, and Sesko has quickly come to understand its intensity. "Premier League is on another level. Everything is way faster; you must be perfect every second, no time to think twice. Plus, everyone is very physical," he explained.

Adjusting to the pace of the Premier League is no easy feat, but Sesko is gradually finding his rhythm. "The transition is big, so body and mind need time to adapt to the speed. It takes a couple of weeks or months," he noted. The young striker's growing comfort with the league has been evident in his recent goal-scoring form. Recent Goal-Scoring Form and Team Chemistry Sesko's recent performances have earned him praise, especially his contribution to United's attacking setup. Reflecting on his recent goal-scoring run, he said, "The work I've put in, plus teammates now understand my movements and effort on chances. Hard work always pays off—this shows in my last two games with 2-3 goals."

He added that scoring goals is not just about personal achievement but about helping the team succeed. "It's true—scoring sparks confidence instantly. For me, the key is helping the team now; team success is everything. I want us to win together, contributing goals to secure victories." The brace he scored against Burnley, in particular, stood out for Sesko. He explained, "That moment was crucial—I positioned to score. Video shows it looked pre-planned, but it flowed naturally. Hard work off the pitch on positioning pays off in those key moments." Carrick’s Impact as Interim Manager Since taking over as Manchester United’s interim manager, Michael Carrick has impressed the squad with his approach to coaching. Sesko is no exception, describing Carrick as a "legend" at the club. "He's a legend here who knows the club inside out. I like him as a person and coach—this week's training has been excellent, leaving us well-prepared. Everyone's enjoying it and looking forward."

Sesko also highlighted Carrick’s attention to detail and the energy he brings to training sessions. "I sense his energy and the knowledge he instils in us—he's highly detailed, which I love. We'll get along great as a team. Looking forward to working with him." Manchester Derby: A Game of Pride and Stakes The Manchester Derby is one of the most thrilling fixtures in the football calendar, and Sesko is excited about his first experience of the match. "I'm really looking forward to it—this derby means so much to fans and is special by name alone. We're prepared, believe we can play well, stay organised, and give our best," he said.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, especially given Manchester City’s dominance in recent years. "It'd be massive to beat them—they've dominated for a decade, but it won't be easy. We must stay focused and detail-oriented; one lapse means conceding. Everyone needs to be 100 percent." A Final Word on Carrick’s First Match in Charge As Carrick takes charge of his first Manchester Derby as United’s interim manager, Sesko is eager to get the team off to a strong start under his guidance. "We have to be focused and play to our strengths. We know the task ahead, but we believe in ourselves."