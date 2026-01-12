Liverpool hit as defender Conor Bradley sustains serious knee injury blow

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will undergo surgery after sustaining a significant knee injury, the Premier League club.

Bradley was injured late in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool said Bradley would have an operation in the coming days before starting his rehabilitation.

No time frame is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process, it said in a statement.

Bradley was left writhing around in pain near the sideline after landing awkwardly on his left knee making a clearance in stoppage time against Arsenal.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli sparked an angry reaction from Liverpool players when he tried to bundle Bradley off the field in the final seconds to try to get the game going.