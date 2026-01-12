Home / Sports / Football News / Which team has won the most Spanish Super Cup titles? Check full list here

Which team has won the most Spanish Super Cup titles? Check full list here

Barcelona particularly excelled in the 2010s, securing five Supercopa titles during the decade.

Spanish Super Cup full list of winners
Spanish Super Cup full list of winners
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:42 AM IST
Barcelona have secured a record-extending 16th Spanish Super Cup title as they defeated fierce rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in the final tonight.  Check RMA vs BAR Spanish Super Cup final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
In last year's final, Barcelona triumphed 5-2, with Raphinha scoring twice, and Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Alejandro Balde also getting on the scoresheet. For Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Barcelona’s dominant win.
 
The Spanish Super Cup was originally introduced in 1982 as a two-team competition, featuring the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey. However, in 2019, the format was expanded to include the top two finishers from both competitions, creating a four-team tournament. Barcelona and Real Madrid, as the dominant forces in Spanish football, have frequently contested this prestigious final, making their rivalry in this tournament even more intense.  Which team has won most Spanish Super Cups? 
As expected, Spain's footballing giants dominate the Supercopa, with Barcelona holding the record for the most wins. The Catalans have claimed the title 16 times, including as part of their historic domestic treble in the 2024–25 season.
 
Barcelona particularly excelled in the 2010s, securing five Supercopa titles during the decade. Led by Lionel Messi, they triumphed in three encounters against Sevilla and once against both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, adding to a legacy that began in 1983.
 
Real Madrid, while still trailing their arch-rivals, have an impressive 13 Supercopa victories. However, their desire to surpass Barcelona remains strong, as they are not accustomed to being second-best.
 
In joint-third place, both Athletic Club and Deportivo La Coruña have won three Supercopa titles. Deportivo takes pride in winning all three of their appearances, while Athletic Club enjoyed more recent success with trophies in 2015 and 2021.
 
Atlético Madrid, with two Supercopa wins from 10 attempts, rounds out the list of teams with multiple trophies. Their victories, separated by nearly three decades, came in 1985 and 2014, cementing their place as one of the competition's notable sides.
   
Spanish Super Cup full list of winners
Year Winner
1982 Real Sociedad
1983 FC Barcelona
1984 Athletic Club
1985 Atletico Madrid
1988 Real Madrid
1989 Real Madrid
1990 Real Madrid
1991 FC Barcelona
1992 FC Barcelona
1993 Real Madrid
1994 FC Barcelona
1995 Deportivo La Coruña
1996 FC Barcelona
1997 Real Madrid
1998 Real Mallorca
1999 Valencia
2000 Deportivo La Coruña
2001 Real Madrid
2002 Deportivo La Coruña
2003 Real Madrid
2004 Real Zaragoza
2005 FC Barcelona
2006 FC Barcelona
2007 Sevilla
2008 Real Madrid
2009 FC Barcelona
2010 FC Barcelona
2011 FC Barcelona
2012 Real Madrid
2013 FC Barcelona
2014 Atletico Madrid
2015 Athletic Club
2016 FC Barcelona
2017 Real Madrid
2018 FC Barcelona
2019-20 Real Madrid
2020-21 Athletic Club
2021-22 Real Madrid
2022-23 FC Barcelona
2023-24 Real Madrid
2024-25 FC Barcelona
2025-26 FC Barcelona
 
 
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:09 AM IST

