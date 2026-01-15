India set to appoint Amelia Valverde as coach ahead of AFC Women's Asia Cup

As India gears up for a challenging campaign at the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia this March, they are set to welcome a new face to the team, 39-year-old Costa Rican coach, Amelia Valverde.

Valverde is a seasoned coach with significant international experience. Having managed Costa Rica's women's national team at two FIFA World Cups, she brings a wealth of knowledge to India. Her goal now is to lead the Indian team to break out of the group stage, giving them a shot at qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, through the intercontinental playoffs.

Valverde’s Experience and Credentials

Valverde's Experience and Credentials

At just 28 years old, Valverde became the head coach of Costa Rica's senior women's national team. Under her leadership, Costa Rica made history by qualifying for their first-ever Women's World Cup in 2015. Valverde's remarkable journey continued with gold and silver medals in the Central American Games (2017 and 2018, respectively). In 2022, Costa Rica finished fourth in the CONCACAF Championship, securing qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Valverde's World Cup Experience Valverde's journey with Costa Rica at the World Cups shows her resilience and adaptability.

2015 World Cup: Costa Rica, while in a tough group, put up an impressive fight. They drew against Spain and South Korea, earning significant results. Their hopes of progressing were dashed by an 83rd-minute goal from Brazil in their final group match, despite a valiant effort. 2023 World Cup: Costa Rica again found themselves in a tough group, facing Spain, Japan, and Zambia. They lost all three matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Spain, who eventually won the tournament. This marked Valverde’s departure from the head coach position after eight years. Valverde’s Stint with Monterrey After leaving the Costa Rican role, Valverde continued her coaching career with Mexican club side Monterrey. She led the team for 21 months, achieving significant success, including back-to-back championships by winning the Clausura 2024 and Apertura 2024 titles.

What to Expect from India Under Valverde’s Leadership Indian fans can expect a mix of styles from Valverde, who is known for her adaptability. During her time with Monterrey, she implemented a direct, attacking style of play, leading to their dominance in the Mexican league. However, with Costa Rica, Valverde often set up defensive formations, particularly in high-stakes tournaments against superior opponents. This blend of tactical flexibility will be essential for India in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, especially with matches against powerhouses like Japan, along with opportunities to secure points against teams like Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.