Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Europa League final live streaming

The 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League final, scheduled for May 21, 2025, at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, will feature a high-stakes showdown between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. The winner of this decisive clash won’t just lift the trophy—they’ll also clinch a crucial place in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. For the runner-up, however, the season ends empty-handed and without European football next year.

This final also carries broader consequences, potentially reshaping the European qualification picture for other clubs.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United have had dismal Premier League seasons, with Spurs currently 17th and United just a place above in 16th—historic lows for both clubs. For Tottenham, this match is a chance to end a 17-year wait for silverware. Head coach Ange Postecoglou is determined to bring success to North London, leaning on his record of securing titles in his second season at previous clubs, including Celtic and the Australian national team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Rúben Amorim enters the final under pressure. His side has already fallen short against Tottenham three times this season, and the Portuguese manager is keen to change that narrative. In his pre-match remarks, Amorim acknowledged that a Europa League title wouldn’t erase the struggles of their campaign, but he believes it could serve as a stepping stone toward rebuilding confidence and laying a stronger foundation for the future.

With everything on the line, this final promises drama, redemption, and a critical turning point for both clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

In his press conference, Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Lucas Bergvall will miss the UEFA Europa League Final, with the squad largely unchanged from last week.

He stated that Pape Matar Sarr is "fine" after being substituted early in Sunday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa due to back discomfort.

Speaking from the Estadio de San Mamés on Wednesday afternoon, Postecoglou said: “Team news is pretty much the same. Lucas is not available, so we’re basically as we were last week.”

This means Bergvall remains sidelined along with James Maddison, who will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Bodø/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final. Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin, and Dane Scarlett are also ruled out of the final due to injuries.

Manchester United team news

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that three players returning from injury are fit and ready to play in the upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee has made a full recovery after picking up an injury during United’s 4-1 loss to Newcastle. Defender Diogo Dalot, who has been out since late April with a calf issue, is also back, along with Leny Yoro, who was forced off with an injury in the game against West Ham. All three are now available for selection in this important fixture.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Europa League final starting 11 (Probables)

Tottenham Hotspur starting 11: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr; Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Manchester United starting 11: Onana, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony date, time, venue and live streaming Onana, Mazraoui, Yoro, Maguire, Lindelof, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Hojlund

Europa League final: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details

When will the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be played?

The Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on May 22 (According to IST).

What time will the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United begin on May 22?

The Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

What will be the venue for the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

San Memes Stadium in Bilbao will host the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Where will the live telecast of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be available in India?

The live telecast of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United be available in India?

The live streaming of the Europa League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the SonyLIV app.