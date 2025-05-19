Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony date, time, venue and live streaming

Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony date, time, venue and live streaming

In a significant step forward, new categories have been added specifically for women's football, including awards for Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, and Top Scorer at club or national level.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

The prestigious Ballon d’Or 2025 award ceremony will be held on September 22 at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, organisers confirmed on Monday. This edition of the Ballon d’Or marks a historic shift toward gender equality, with an equal number of accolades to be awarded to both male and female footballers.
 
In a significant step forward, new categories have been added specifically for women’s football, including awards for Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, and Top Scorer at club or national level. This is the first time that each major Ballon d’Or award will have a counterpart in the women’s game. 
 
 
Here’s a breakdown of the awards to be presented at the 2025 ceremony (Men and Women both): 
  • Ballon d’Or (Best Player)
  • Kopa Trophy (Best Young Player)
  • Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper)
  • Gerd Müller Trophy (Top Scorer)
  • Johan Cruyff Trophy (Best Coach)
  • Club of the Year
  • Socrates Award (Solidarity Actions)
 
The Socrates Award, introduced in recent editions, remains a gender-neutral category, celebrating social contributions and activism from professional footballers.

The nominee list for the 2025 Ballon d’Or will be revealed on August 22. In 2024, the honours went to Rodri for the men and Aitana Bonmatí for the women.
 
Organised by France Football and supported by the L'Équipe group and Peace and Sport, the Ballon d’Or continues to evolve, not just as a marker of excellence on the field, but also as a reflection of football’s growing global inclusivity and social impact. 

Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony live telecast and live streaming details

 
When is the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony scheduled?
The Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony is set to take place on September 22.
 
Where is the venue for the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony?
The event will be hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France.
 
What is the start time for the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony in India?
The time for the start of the ceremony isn't confirmed yet.
 
Which TV channel will broadcast the Ballon d'Or 2025 live in India?
Indian viewers can watch the ceremony live on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 Award Ceremony be available in India?
The event will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.
   

Topics : Football News Ballon d'Or

First Published: May 19 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

