Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Figo, Puyol and Morientes to feature on April 6

Football greats from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, including Lus Figo, Carles Puyol, Fernando Morientes, and Ricardo Quaresma have confirmed their participation in the Legends Faceoff scheduled to be held at DY Patil Stadium here on April 6.

This will be the first time ever that India will host an El Clasico between Real Madrid Legends and Barcelona Legends, with the exhibition match organised by Sports Front, a pioneer in global sports entertainment.

"India, I know you love football, and I can't wait to bring the magic to Mumbai. Let's make this an unforgettable night," Lus Figo, a Ballon d'Or winner (2000) and a key figure in Portuguese football history, said in a release.

Figo played for both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning multiple La Liga titles and the 2002 UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos.

Puyol, who captained Bara to six La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, said: "India, I've seen your passion for football from afar now it's time to witness it up close. Can't wait to feel the energy in Mumbai!" Puyol also played a crucial role in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph and Euro 2008 victory.

Morientes and Quaresma also echoed similar views.

Morientes, a prolific goal-scorer, was instrumental in Real Madrid's dominance, securing three UEFA Champions League titles (1998, 2000, 2002) and representing Spain in two FIFA World Cups (1998, 2002) and Euro 2004.

Also Read

Quaresma, on the other hand, was a key part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad. The former FC Barcelona and FC Porto winger also won league titles in Portugal and Turkey, along with the UEFA Europa League with Porto (2011).

"We are committed to creating world-class sporting experiences that bring global legends closer to fans," said John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of Sports Front.

"Legends Faceoff is a historic moment for Indian football, and we are thrilled to bring these iconic players to Mumbai.