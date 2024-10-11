Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Football News / UNL: Skipper Erling Haaland becomes Norway's all-time leading scorer

UNL: Skipper Erling Haaland becomes Norway's all-time leading scorer

The Manchester City striker scored in the seventh and 62nd minutes of Norway's home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd and 34th international goals.

Erling Haaland Premier League
Erling Haaland Premier League
AP Oslo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Erling Haaland marked his first game as Norway captain by becoming his country's all-time leading scorer.

The Manchester City striker scored in the seventh and 62nd minutes of Norway's home match against Slovenia in the Nations League for his 33rd and 34th international goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

That moved him above the late Jorgen Juve on Norway's list of record scorers. Juve, on 33 goals, held the record since 1937.

The 24-year-old Haaland has 34 goals in just 36 games.

His double helped to put Norway 3-0 ahead in Oslo.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in his Athens home

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs Belgium, England vs Greece live streaming

Odisha crash out after successive defeats in AFC Women's Champions League

Saudi Arabia pays for naming rights to Atletico Madrid's stadium for 9 yrs

Mbappe among stars missing from Nations League while teams eye WC berths

Topics :football

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story