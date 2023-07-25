Home / Sports / Football News / Ticket sales top 1.5 million for FIFA Women's WC in Australia, New Zealand

Ticket sales top 1.5 million for FIFA Women's WC in Australia, New Zealand

A New Zealand family of five purchased the tickets that took the sales total to 1.5 million for the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.

AP Sydney
FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A New Zealand family of five purchased the tickets that took the sales total to 1.5 million for the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday.

Soccer's world governing body says the tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand is on track to be the best attended in the competition's history.

FIFA said that the 1,500,000th ticket went to Auckland woman Maria Strong, who bought tickets for her husband and three children to attend Italy's Group G win over Argentina at Eden Park as part of a family celebration for her son's 12th birthday.

In a statement, FIFA said the sales target had been surpassed within the first five days of the month-long tournament, setting the 2023 edition on course to surpass 2015 in Canada for the record attendance. More than 1.35 million people attended a 52-game tournament in Canada. The tournament has expanded to 32 teams this year.

The opening games set records for women's soccer matches in both co-host countries. The crowd at New Zealand's upset win over Norway last Thursday set a new mark of 42,137. Australia's 1-0 over Ireland attracted 75,784 at Stadium Australia, which is also the venue for the final on August 20.

We are seeing a surge in support for women's football, not just in ticket sales, but also in broadcast viewership, fan festival participation and merchandise sales, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.

Football Australia said the first 12 games had a combined attendance of 363,937. with the average of 30,326 per game surpassing the 21,756 for the first dozen at France 2019 and the historical Women's World Cup average of 24,780.

The 1999 tournament in the United States of America holds the record for highest average match attendance, with a crowd average of 37,944 across 32 games.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

FIFA Women's World Cup: Opening ceremony focused on First Nations

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

FIFA wins at CAS in latest ruling of legal battle with soccer player agents

AIFF re-appoints Dennerby as women's team coach ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Is Mbappe going to Saudi Arabia? Al Hilal offers 300 million euros to PSG

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

Messi scores game-winning goal on free kick in his Inter Miami debut

Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story