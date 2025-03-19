We need longer leagues to improve quality of Indian football: Terry Phelan

With Indian football shifting its focus to grassroot development over the years in order to get a competitive team in the future, a lot of planning and strategical analysis is required to produce young talents that can go on to represent the Indian national team on the highest level and fulfill the dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup one day.

With many academies focusing on the same plan nowadays, Bengaluru's South United football club has also come up with brilliant plans in order scout the best talents and develop them into professional footballers in the future. In a conversation with former Manchester City player and SUFC's sporting director Terry Phelan, he talked about how the plan to develop bright talent for the country has to be step wise process and how a realistic plan can give India the results they need for the future.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

Q: Starting with the basics Terry, you've had an incredible career at the top level. As a sporting director now at South United FC, how would you describe the state of grassroots football in India right now?

I've been in India for a long time and have seen significant growth in the grassroots sector. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has done a great job with coach and player education at the top level. This is filtering down, with more private providers creating 6v6 and 9v9 fields to support grassroots football. Schools are also improving their facilities and fostering sports development. India is seeing growth in participation, both in boys and girls at the grassroots level. However, more structure in league formats is needed instead of just tournaments. Overall, the sector is improving, but there’s still work to be done.

Q: Would you say that infrastructure development in schools is one of the biggest challenges in developing young football talent in India, or are there other significant challenges?

Also Read

ALSO READ: Chhetri scores 95th international goal in comeback match after retirement Infrastructure is certainly one challenge, but the bigger issue is creating a conducive environment. While the national team, ISL, I-League, and various divisions are growing, we need longer leagues to give players more opportunities. This will help inspire younger players to stay engaged in sports and envision a career, whether as players or in other football-related roles. There's growth, especially in facilities like those we've developed at South United FC. Our state-of-the-art residential facility, for instance, sets us apart. The key is an holistic approach to development.

Q: Given your experience in the UK, how would you compare the football environment there with India?

Comparing the UK and India is difficult. India’s priority should be to compete in Asia first, rather than comparing ourselves to the UK or Europe. The ISL has been growing for over 10 years, but we need more teams and a more competitive environment. Comparing India to top European leagues like the EPL, with its huge infrastructure and TV rights, is not realistic yet. Our focus should be on strengthening grassroots football and competing with our regional neighbors first.

Q: What is your main goal when working with young players at South United FC?

Our goal is to put players on a footballing pathway, based on a 10-12 year vision. We focus on participation, pathways, and performance. We provide state-of-the-art facilities and nurture players from the Tots program to junior development, youth programs, elite training, and eventually the first team. Not all players will follow the same path, but we ensure a holistic and supportive environment for every player.

Q: Do you think enough is being done to promote women's football in India?

There's progress, but we still need to do more. We need more girls' tournaments and leagues across the country. At South United FC, we have a group of girls in our academy, and we’re trying to provide them the right environment to grow. The key will be success at the national level – if the national team performs well, it will drive interest and growth in the women’s game.

Q: How important is technology and analytics in football now, and do you think it helps players improve?

Technology plays a significant role now, especially in player analysis. When I started, scouts relied more on instinct, but now we have data to help refine players' skills. While it’s important to use data, it’s also essential not to over-analyze. We still rely on our eyes and experience. At South United FC, we have programs like Step Out, which integrate technology, but balancing it with traditional scouting and player development is crucial.

Q: Do you feel the right balance is needed to prevent young players from burning out early?

Yes, we need more games for younger players. In countries like England, young players play 35-40 games a season. In India, we’re not there yet. At South United, we’re trying to get more games and tournaments for our academy players. The more competitive matches they play, the better. It’s not about burnout; it’s about managing the workload and ensuring they get enough game knowledge. India needs more competitive matches for its younger players to grow.

Q: What advice would you give to young footballers in India who dream of making it as professionals?

The biggest level in India right now is the ISL, so aspiring players should focus on reaching that level first. I had a dream of playing in the World Cup and against the best players, and that’s what these young players should aim for. To succeed, you need to be mentally and physically strong, and consistent in your training. It’s not enough to train just a few days a week – players need to practice on their own too, at home. It’s important to stay focused despite distractions. If they stay committed, the opportunities will come.

Q: If you had to choose the best youth setup in world football, between academies like La Masia, United Academy, Chelsea, or Southampton, which one would you pick?

It's tough to pick the best. Each academy has its strengths, but they all share a commitment to preparing players for professional football. Whether it’s Chelsea, La Masia, or Manchester United, these academies focus on developing players to earn a living in football, even if they don’t make it to the first team. The goal is to equip players to play professional football, whether in the EPL, Championship, or other leagues. What’s important is the environment that helps players grow and reach their potential. Sharan Parikh talking about South United football Club

Business Standard also got a chance to speak with Mr. Sharan Parikh, Director, South United football club and asked him about the vision for the club among other questions.

How has SUFC contributed to the development of infrastructure and how important is it for clubs to invest in their own infrastructure?

A. SUFC’s focus on building its own facility in Bengaluru was key to creating a consistent revenue stream and fostering a football community. By turning barren land into a world-class facility, the club has improved training conditions, supported player development at all levels, and engaged with local communities. Owning infrastructure also attracts brands, providing additional revenue and recognition.

What is your goal and vision for the club in the next 3-5 years?

A. In the next 3-5 years, SUFC aims to become a self-sustaining, profitable club. We’ve focused on non-football revenue and are now exploring traditional football revenues. Our goal is to develop home-grown talent that understands and embodies our club culture, helping them succeed both on and off the pitch. We’re steadily working towards I-League 1 with a long-term vision for both the club and its players.

You are opening your own Residential Academy in Bengaluru. What is the thought process behind this initiative?

A. The Residential Academy aims to balance football development with academic and personal growth. It will offer players a well-rounded experience, combining rigorous training with education, well-being support, and life skills development. The academy will be a home away from home, fostering both athletic and emotional growth, ensuring that players are prepared for future success both on and off the field.