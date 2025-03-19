Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Chhetri scores 95th international goal in comeback match after retirement

Chhetri scores 95th international goal in comeback match after retirement

Chhetri scored his 95th goal for India against Maldives. Check full list of international goals scored by Chhetri.

Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's talisman returns to the fray and scores another goal for the Blue Tigers in a comfortable 3-0 win against Maldives in their preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in the international break.  With 95 goals in 152 international appearances, Sunil Chhetri ranks as the fourth highest goal-scorer in international football, trailing only Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Iran's Ali Daei, and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
 
Chhetri made his debut for the Indian national football team in 2005 and netted his first goal against Pakistan. One of his standout achievements came during the 2011 SAFF Championship in New Delhi, where he set a new record by scoring seven goals in a single edition, surpassing Indian football legend IM Vijayan’s previous record of six. This performance also made Chhetri the all-time top scorer in Indian football history, overtaking IM Vijayan. 
Sunil Chhetri International goals
Competition Goals Matches
SAFF Championship 23 27
FIFA World Cup qualifiers 10 24
Nehru Cup 9 14
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 8 12
AFC Challenge Cup 4 8
Intercontinental Cup 13 11
AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers 3 6
AFC Asian Cup 4 8
King’s Cup 1 1
Merdeka Cup 1 1
International friendlies 19 40
 
 

More From This Section

Adrien Rabiot

Homophobic, racist chants overshadow PSG's 3-1 win over Marseille

Inter Milan

Inter beat Atlanta 2-0 to boost their chances of Serie A title defence

Leverkusen

Leverkusen regain form with late goal to secure 4-3 win over Stuttgart

FC Barcelona

Barcelona beat Atletico 4-2 with two injury-time goals at Metropolitano

Lionel Messi

Messi-Picault stars as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 in MLS 2025

Topics : Indian Football Team Sunil Chhetri football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon