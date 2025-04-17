Mbappe vs Rice: Here's why VAR overturned Real Madrid's penalty award

Arsenal survived a dramatic first-half scare in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, as a controversial penalty awarded to the hosts was eventually overturned following a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Mikel Arteta's side arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with a comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg, but were soon caught in a series of nervy moments. The visitors had a golden opportunity to stretch their advantage in the 13th minute after VAR adjudged that Raul Asensio had fouled Mikel Merino in the box. Arsenal were awarded a penalty, but Bukayo Saka's attempted panenka was comfortably saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Just 10 minutes later, Real Madrid were handed a penalty of their own when referee Francois Letexier ruled that Declan Rice had pulled back Kylian Mbappe inside the box. The French forward went to ground, and Rice, visibly frustrated, received a yellow card. The decision, however, drew widespread criticism for appearing soft.

After a five-minute VAR review, Letexier was called to the monitor. Upon reviewing the footage, he overturned his own decision and rescinded Rice’s booking. UEFA promptly released a statement clarifying the reversal: “The penalty for Real Madrid has been taken away due to a non-foul by Declan Rice.”

The delay and initial ruling drew criticism from pundits. Speaking on commentary, Ally McCoist expressed relief at the outcome, questioning whether Mbappe should have been booked instead. “Does he give Mbappe a yellow card? I’m putting my cards on the table right now – I am delighted to see that decision,” he said.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, speaking on the BBC, echoed the sentiment. “The referee has created this situation where he gave that penalty to Real,” he said. “It was the right decision to overturn it.”