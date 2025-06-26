When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup online in India for free?

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is already underway, promising a month-long festival of world-class football. For the first time, 32 clubs from across the globe are competing in this expanded format, creating a truly global showdown. With the group stage nearing its end, teams are now eyeing the Round of 16, where the real knockout drama begins.

Among the most anticipated clashes is the potential face-off between Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and European giants PSG, adding star power and intrigue to the early knockout rounds. The tournament will culminate with the final at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13, 2025.

Where will the final of the Club World Cup 2025 be held?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

What are the dates for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

The schedule is packed, starting from June 14 and running through July 13, 2025:

The final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA on July 13, 2025.

How many clubs are participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

A total of 32 clubs from around the world are participating in this expanded edition of the tournament.

How can fans in India watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Fans in India can stream all matches live on the DAZN app and website, which is the official digital streaming partner for the tournament in India.

Will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 be telecast on TV in India?