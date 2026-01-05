Who will be new Man United boss? Interim manager in charge until new season

After sacking their fifth manager in the span of five years in the form of Ruben Amorim, the club is set to hand the managerial role to their former midfielder and U18s coach Darren Fletcher, but on an interim basis. According to a media report from The Athletic, United are in no rush to find Amorim’s replacement and will continue with interim coach Fletcher till the start of the 2026–27 season next summer.

Now, while we wait for United to announce their next permanent manager, let's take a look at interim manager Fletcher and his career.

Who is Darren Fletcher, United’s interim manager? Darren Fletcher is a former Manchester United midfielder and current football coach. Born on February 1, 1984, in Dalkeith, Scotland, Fletcher joined United’s academy in 1995 and made his senior debut in 2003. He played a key role under Sir Alex Ferguson, featuring across Premier League and Champions League campaigns. Fletcher won five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008, among other domestic honours. After leaving United in 2015, he played for West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City before retiring in 2019. He later transitioned into coaching, returning to United in 2020 and steadily rising through backroom roles to become interim manager in 2026.

Darren Fletcher career in numbers Darren Fletcher enjoyed a 16-year senior playing career (2003–2019), including 12 seasons at Manchester United. He played 342 matches for United, scoring 24 goals and providing 32 assists. His overall club career totals stand at 495 matches, 25 goals, and 37 assists across United, West Brom, and Stoke City. At the international level, Fletcher earned 80 caps for Scotland, scoring five goals and captaining the side 38 times. He won five Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one League Cup, one FA Cup, and three Community Shields. Known for big-game reliability, Fletcher’s career featured 113 European appearances, including 47 Champions League matches.