Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United manager sacked! Red Devils to have 6th boss in 5 years

Manchester United manager sacked! Red Devils to have 6th boss in 5 years

Amorim's sacking from Old Trafford reportedly came after a breakdown in his relationship with the club, in particular director of football Jason Wilcox

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a shocking turn of events on Monday evening, Premier League giants Manchester United have officially parted ways with the club’s manager, the 40-year-old Portuguese, Ruben Amorim. Amorim, who took charge of the Red Devils in November 2024, managed them in 62 matches, out of which he won just 24, lost 21, and on 17 occasions the match ended in a draw. United finished 15th in the points table last season and are sixth after 20 matches in the ongoing season.

United’s statement

Manchester United issued a statement on Monday confirming that the club’s leadership has reluctantly decided to make a managerial change, citing that, with the team currently sixth in the Premier League, a new direction offers the best chance of securing the highest possible league finish this season. The club thanked Ruben Amorim for his contribution and wished him well for the future. 
 

Amorim on his role in United

After a 1-1 draw against Leeds at Elland Road, which is now his last game as United boss, Amorim publicly stated that he considers himself the manager of Manchester United, not only a coach. In indirect comments, he pointed out that media narratives around his role were inconsistent, adding that he had observed selective internal communication, and that he came to United expecting full managerial authority, not a limited coaching designation.
He said he was aware that selective information was shared externally and stressed that his role should be that of a manager, not just a coach.

Transfer market concerns

Before Christmas, Amorim had told the media that his expectations of support in the transfer market had not been met. He indicated indirectly that for his preferred 3-4-3 system (3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 variant of 3-4-3) to work at an ideal level, the team would need high investment and time, but he sensed that level of backing was unlikely.

He said he was starting to understand that it would not happen soon and that major spending and transition time were required to execute a “perfect 3-4-3”.

United’s managerial musical chairs

With Amorim sacked, Manchester United have added another name to the series of leadership changes since 2021. Michael Carrick began the run as caretaker (Nov 21–Dec 21), winning two of three matches. Ralf Rangnick followed as interim (Dec 21–May 22), managing 29 games with 11 wins. Stability arrived briefly under Erik ten Hag (May 22–Oct 24), overseeing 128 matches, claiming an FA Cup and League Cup, and winning 70 games. Another interim phase saw Ruud van Nistelrooy (Oct 24–Nov 24) deliver three wins from four, before Amorim finally took charge in November 2024.
 

Topics : English Premier League Football News Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

