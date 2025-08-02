Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to exit amid interest from LAFC

Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to exit amid interest from LAFC

After 10 years with Tottenham, captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he plans to leave the English Premier League club.

AP Seoul
Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

After 10 years with Tottenham, captain Son Heung-min announced on Saturday that he plans to leave the English Premier League club.

Son, who helped Spurs win the Europa League title in May, said it was "the most difficult decision of his career and added the club was supporting him as he looks to find another team, with Los Angeles FC a possible landing spot.

The 33-year-old South Korea international will start against Newcastle in a preseason friendly Sunday in Seoul in what could be his final match with the team.

Son, who scored 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances for Tottenham, opened the news conference by announcing he has decided to leave this club in this summer and that Spurs are helping me to my decisions.

 

I came to north London as a kid, 23 years old, very young age, a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English and leaving this club as a grown man is a very, very proud moment," said Son, who fought back tears during his announcement.

So I just want to say thank you to all of the Spurs fans," he added, "that gave me so much love and felt like it was my home. It was one of the toughest decisions I ever made.... But I think it's the right time to make this decision." 

  Son was asked in Korean about his future playing plans, and he replied: "I don't think I have an answer yet.

He has been heavily linked with a move to LAFC, and there is reported interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

Son also confirmed in Korean that he would play at the World Cup next summer in North America.

In May, Son finally won his first title in Europe when Tottenham defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final the club's first major trophy since 2008. After that match, he said: I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly. It finally happened, and I can sleep easy now.

Son added that the team's recent success was a factor in his decision.

Winning the Europa League made me feel I had achieved everything I could here, he said. "I need a new environment for a fresh challenge.

Son had been one of the biggest stars of the Premier League as he and Harry Kane became a formidable attacking partnership. Tottenham reached the Champions League final in 2019, losing to Liverpool.

After Kane's departure to Bayern Munich in 2023, Son was made captain by former head coach Ange Postecoglou.

'Son a Spurs legend'  Thomas Frank succeeded Postecoglou in June and the Danish coach paid tribute to Son on Saturday.

He is truly a Spurs legend in every aspect, Frank said. One of the best players to ever play in the Premier League, in my opinion, as a winger. I think it is probably the perfect timing, going out on a high.

Son is No. 5 on Tottenham's all-time goalscoring list, led by Kane (280 goals). Among other impressive stats, Son's 333 Premier League appearances is second-most in club history, trailing only Hugo Lloris (361).

Later in the news conference, Son reiterated he has not decided on his next club. But he said next year's World Cup is his No. 1 priority for his home country.

I think I can share more about my future after tomorrow's game once things become more certain, he said.

"My most important priority right now is the World Cup. It's likely to be my last World Cup and I want to give everything I have in that environment. I want to be able to play football happily, which I think will play the biggest role in my future decision-making. I am still trying to organize my thoughts around that.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

