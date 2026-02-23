Premier League: Can Tottenham Hotspur actually face relegation this season?

Tottenham Hotspur may have changed the face in the dugout, but the deeper issues remain untouched. A new manager has arrived, yet the same squad continues to display the same frailties. The cycle feels painfully familiar, fresh optimism quickly replaced by old shortcomings. Placed 16th in the league for now, Spurs are just 4 points away from the relegation spots at 29 points.

A derby that exposed the divide

The North London derby turned into the most lopsided contest of the Premier League weekend. That is a damning statement considering other top sides were playing at home, yet none faced such one-way traffic.

The numbers tell a brutal story. When these sides met earlier in the season, Arsenal controlled possession and dominated the shot count. This time, the imbalance grew even more striking. Arsenal dictated play, created significantly more chances, and repeatedly penetrated Tottenham’s penalty area with ease. The gulf between the two rivals looks as wide as ever.

Despite recent stumbles, Arsenal appear to be progressing. Tottenham, meanwhile, seem trapped in reverse. Igor Tudor was appointed to spark improvement after Thomas Frank’s tenure, but there was little evidence of a turnaround in this performance.

Relegation fears becoming real

Tottenham’s alarming run of league results in the calendar year has intensified concerns. Teams below them are beginning to show fight and structure with both West Ham and Nottingham playing better football than them, while Spurs look directionless. Injuries have again disrupted their season, leaving them dangerously short of options.

ALSO READ: Will Bruno Fernandes post the best-ever midfielder stats in Premier League? The squad depth has been stretched to breaking point, and the mounting absences are beginning to weigh heavily. With difficult fixtures ahead, the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle no longer feels exaggerated.

Familiar defensive frailties

The problems that haunted previous regimes resurfaced. Spurs were shaky at the back, prone to individual errors, and offered little attacking threat. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario continues to look uncertain under pressure.

While Randal Kolo Muani took his goal well, it came from an unusual defensive lapse by Arsenal rather than sustained Spurs pressure. Beyond that moment, clear chances were scarce.

Fatigue also appeared evident. Several players looked physically drained, raising concerns about stamina with crucial matches still to come. Young players forced into unfamiliar roles have struggled, and experience has not provided stability.

Mentality and intensity lacking

One of the biggest concerns was Tottenham’s sluggish start. In a derby at home under a new manager, urgency should have been automatic. Instead, they were second best from the outset.

Even after a pause in play that offered a chance to regroup, there was no visible reset. Arsenal capitalized, finding space far too easily inside the box. Tudor later admitted his players must change their mentality and develop sharper focus from the opening whistle.

Recruitment questions and Gallagher’s role

Tottenham’s recruitment strategy has also come under scrutiny. Too many signings have been long-term projects rather than ready-made Premier League performers. Conor Gallagher’s mid-season arrival was meant to inject energy and experience, yet his impact has been muted so far.

The 26-year-old still appears to be rediscovering his rhythm in England’s top flight. Tottenham will need him, and several others, to step up quickly if they are to salvage their season.

Poor home form hurting Spurs

With no wins in this calendar year, Spurs have even struggled to collect points at their own turf with just 2 wins in 14 games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium so far this season. If the record persists then the possibility of the club facing its first relegation would increase exponentially.

Tottenham have been ever-present in the Premier League since it began in 1992 and have stayed in the top flight of English football since the 1978/79 season. Their only interruption came in 1977, when they were relegated and spent one year competing in the Second Division before earning promotion again.

For now, a managerial change has not altered the core issue: Spurs must fix their habits, intensity, and resilience, or risk sliding further into trouble.

Spurs next 5 fixtures in Premier League Tottenham Hotspur next 5 fixtures Date Fixture Time (IST) 06/03/26 Fulham vs Tottenham 01:30:00 15/03/26 Tottenham vs Crystal Palace 22:00:00 22/03/26 Liverpool vs Tottenham 19:45:00 11/04/26 Tottenham vs Nottm Forest TBD 18/04/26 Sunderland vs Tottenham TBD

With the next 5 matches including tough encounters against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and even relegation battlers Nottingham, these set of fixtures could make or break the club's survival ambitions going into the final stretch of the season.