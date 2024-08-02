Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2, live time (IST), streaming

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action at the men's individual stroke play golf event, day 2, from 12:30 PM IST. The Indian archery team will also be in action with the mixed team of Ankita Bhajan and Dhiraj Bommadevara, who will take the field in their 1/8 elimination match from 1:19 PM IST. Indian judoka Tulika Maan will also represent the Indian challenge in the women’s 78kh judo event from 1:30 PM IST.

On day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian contingent will have a busy outing. The main attraction of the day will be double bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker, who, along with Esha Singh, will feature in the 25m pistol Women's individual qualification precision event at 12:30 PM IST, while another Indian shooter, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, will take part in men’s skeet qualification round from 1 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2 Indian events Athletes Time (IST) Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30 Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision) Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh 12:30 Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 13:00 Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D) Balaraj Panwar 13:00 Archery (Mixed Team) Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara 13:19 Judo (Women's 78kg) Tulika Maan 13:30 Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 15:45 Hockey (Men's) India vs Australia 16:45 Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F) Lakshya Sen 18:30 Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 19:05 Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1) Ankita and Parul Chaudhary 21:40 Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification) Tajinderpal Singh Toor 23:40

Indian men’s hockey team will again be in action in their last group stage match against Australia from 4:45 PM IST, while India’s Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumana will continue their campaign in men’s and women’s sailing dinghy competition, respectively. Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen will also be in action badminton men’s singles quarterfinal match at 6:30 PM IST. In athletics, Ankita and Parul will compete in the first round of the women's 5000-meter race at 9:40 PM IST, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India in the men's shotput qualification round at 11:40 PM IST.Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will provide the live coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.