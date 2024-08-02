Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Olympics / News / Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2, live time (IST), streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2, live time (IST), streaming

India at Olympics: Lakshya Sen to Manu Bhaker - check India's schedule, live match timings on Day 7 of the Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics Day 7
Paris Olympics Day 7
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On day 7 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian contingent will have a busy outing. The main attraction of the day will be double bronze medal winner Manu Bhaker, who, along with Esha Singh, will feature in the 25m pistol Women's individual qualification precision event at 12:30 PM IST, while another Indian shooter, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, will take part in men’s skeet qualification round from 1 PM IST.

Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will be in action at the men's individual stroke play golf event, day 2, from 12:30 PM IST. The Indian archery team will also be in action with the mixed team of Ankita Bhajan and Dhiraj Bommadevara, who will take the field in their 1/8 elimination match from 1:19 PM IST. Indian judoka Tulika Maan will also represent the Indian challenge in the women’s 78kh judo event from 1:30 PM IST. 

Paris Olympics 2024 MEDAL TALLY

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Indian men’s hockey team will again be in action in their last group stage match against Australia from 4:45 PM IST, while India’s Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumana will continue their campaign in men’s and women’s sailing dinghy competition, respectively. Indian ace shuttler Lakshya Sen will also be in action badminton men’s singles quarterfinal match at 6:30 PM IST. In athletics, Ankita and Parul will compete in the first round of the women's 5000-meter race at 9:40 PM IST, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor will represent India in the men's shotput qualification round at 11:40 PM IST.

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 2
Indian events Athletes Time (IST)
Golf (Men's Individual Stoke Play; Day 2) Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma 12:30
Shooting (25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision) Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh 12:30
Shooting (Skeet Men's Qualification; Day 1) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka 13:00
Rowing (Men's sculls; Finals D) Balaraj Panwar 13:00
Archery (Mixed Team) Ankita Bhajan and Dheeraj Bommadevara 13:19
Judo (Women's 78kg) Tulika Maan 13:30
Sailing (Women's Dinghy) Nethra Kumanan 15:45
Hockey (Men's) India vs Australia 16:45
Badmintion (Men's singles; Q/F) Lakshya Sen 18:30
Sailing (Men's Dinghy) Vishnu Saravanan 19:05
Athletics (Women's 5000m; Round 1) Ankita and Parul Chaudhary 21:40
Athletics (Men's Shot Put Qualification) Tajinderpal Singh Toor 23:40

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD will provide the live coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 2, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?
The Jio Cinema app and website will provide live streaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

Viral Turkish Olympian Yusuf Dikec reveals how he took up shooting sport

Eco-friendly food menu at Paris Olympics leaves athletes hungry for non-veg

Olympics: Women's boxing sparks gender row as Khelif knocks out Carini

Swapnil Kusale scores a double promotion in Railways after Olympics bronze

Topics :2024 OlympicsOlympicsManu BhakerToday News

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story