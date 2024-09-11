Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aussie hockey player suspended for trying to buy cocaine at Paris Olympics

Field hockey player Tom Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase the drug in Paris on Aug. 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.

AP Sydney
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Field hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by the sport's Australian governing body for attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase the drug in Paris on Aug. 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.

He faced Australian media in Paris after French prosecutors issued a statement confirming the now 29-year-old Olympian a silver medalist at Tokyo three years ago was given a criminal warning and released after spending a night in custody.

Following an investigation into the arrest involving national men's hockey team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia's Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension, the Hockey Australia statement said Wednesday.

"Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioral requirements.

Hockey Australia said Craig would remain eligible for selection to the 2025 national men's squad which is expected to be announced at the end of this year.

The Australian men's team placed sixth in Paris.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

