Aussie hockey player suspended for trying to buy cocaine at Paris Olympics

Field hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by the sport's Australian governing body for attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase the drug in Paris on Aug. 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.

He faced Australian media in Paris after French prosecutors issued a statement confirming the now 29-year-old Olympian a silver medalist at Tokyo three years ago was given a criminal warning and released after spending a night in custody.

Following an investigation into the arrest involving national men's hockey team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia's Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension, the Hockey Australia statement said Wednesday.