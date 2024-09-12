Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi meets Paralympic winners, congratulates them for record 29 medals

India gave its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games by winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals

Paralympic athletes on their way to PM
Paralympic athletes on their way to PM | Credit: X/@SAI_MEDIA
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India's trailblazing Paralympians at his residence on Thursday to congratulate them for their record-smashing haul of 29 medals at the recently-concluded Paris Games.

In a 43-second video shared by the sports ministry, the PM can be seen congratulating the medal winners before an interaction with them.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) head Devendra Jhajharia were also present during this interaction.

Wheelchair-bound shooter Avani Lekhara, who won a second successive Paralympic gold in women's 10m air rifle (SH1) and visually-impaired judoka Kapil Parmar, India's first Paralympic medal-winner in the sport, were among those who were seen posing with the PM.

Parmar could be seen getting his medal signed by Modi.

India gave its best-ever performance in the Paralympic Games by winning 29 medals, including an unprecedented seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals.

The 84-strong contingent surpassed the previous best of 19 medals that was achieved in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

The stupendous performance included many firsts such as medals in track events of athletics, and a gold in archery (through Harvinder Singh).

Since returning to the country, the Paralympians have been feted by the government with sports minister Mandaviya handing out Rs 75 lakh to the gold-medallists, Rs 50 lakh to the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh to the athletes who bagged bronze in the Games.

Those excelling in mixed teams events, like armless archer Sheetal Devi, who won a bronze along with Rakesh Kumar, got richer by Rs 22.5 lakh.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

