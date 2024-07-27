Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Swiatek starts Olympics tennis event with win at French open truimph site

Swiatek, who won third consecutive championship at Court Philippe Chatrier just 7 weeks ago, got broken in same stadium to trail 5-3 in second set before getting back to her usual clay-court expertise

Iga Swiatek French Open 2024 Women's Singles winner
Iga Swiatek French Open 2024 Women's Singles winner | Photo: X
AP Paris
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
Iga Swiatek shook off a bit of a dip in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition and grabbed the last four games to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday under a closed roof at Roland Garros, the site of the No. 1-ranked Polish player's four French Open titles.

Swiatek, who won a third consecutive championship at Court Philippe Chatrier just seven weeks ago, got broken in that same stadium to trail 5-3 in the second set before getting back to her usual clay-court expertise. She wrapped up the victory by breaking at love when Begu double-faulted on the last point.

Day 1 of tennis began with showers that might have contributed to slow lines for umbrella-toting spectators at the facility's security checks near entrances and postponed by hours the start of matches at the 10 courts without retractable roofs.

It's a good thing the French tennis federation built a pair of covers recently: 15,000-capacity Chatrier added one in 2020, and the second-largest arena, 10,000-capacity Court Suzanne Lenglen, has one as of this year.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who was the runner-up to Swiatek at the French Open in June and to Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon two weeks ago, was the first tennis player to win a match at these Summer Games, eliminating Romania's Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-3 at Lenglen.

Among the other big names from the sport scheduled to play later Saturday were reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz facing Lebanon's Hady Habib in singles in the afternoon and pairing with Spanish teammate Rafael Nadal in doubles at night along with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.

Nadal has won a record 14 of his 22 Slam titles at Roland Garros and owns Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles. He carried the torch and rode on a boat in the Seine River with retired tennis star Serena Williams during the drenched opening ceremony Friday night.

Coco Gauff, the female flag bearer for the United States on Friday, was slated to make her Olympic debut Saturday with Jessica Pegula in doubles.

Gauff won the French Open doubles title with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic last month and the US Open singles trophy last September.

Three years ago, Gauff missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.


First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

