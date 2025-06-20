155 register for second season of Indian Supercross Racing League

A record-breaking 155 riders including six-time German Supercross champion Greg Aranda have registered for the mega auction for the second edition of the Indian Supercross Racing League, organisers announced on Friday.

With riders hailing from 21 countries and from across 6 continents, the 2025 roster of the ISRL showcases a powerful blend of world champions, rising stars, and homegrown Indian talent.

Joining the league for the first time are globally renowned supercross athletes including Aranda, French SX1 vice champion Anthony Bourdon, French MX & SX champion Maxime Desprey and Justin Starling, an AMA SX veteran with 106 main events.

They will race alongside returning international stars including season one 450cc champion Australian Matt Moss MXON world champion Jordi Tixier of France and five time Italian SX/MX champion Lorenzo Camporese.