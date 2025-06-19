Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Los Angeles Lakers' $10 bn sale sets new record; Buss family exits NBA

Mark Walter, already a minority stakeholder and Dodgers owner, takes majority control of the Lakers in a $10 billion deal, the most expensive in sports franchise history

Los angeles lakers, basketball
The $10 billion price tag eclipses every prior franchise sale. (Photo/Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After 45 years at the helm, the Buss family has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, CEO of TWG Global and Guggenheim Partners, for a record-setting $10 billion, The New York Times reported. Jerry Buss bought the club in 1979 for $67.5 million. Under the family’s stewardship, the Lakers bagged 11 NBA titles and showcased legends such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James. 
Jeanie Buss will keep a minority stake and remain team governor, a role she assumed after her father’s death in 2013, preserving continuity in day-to-day leadership.
 

Walter’s expanding sports portfolio

Walter already owns the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA’s Sparks, and holds interests in Chelsea FC, Formula 1 and the Professional Women’s Hockey League.      
  He first bought into the Lakers in 2021, and this cemented his position at the centre of Southern California’s sporting landscape. Walter’s tenure with the Dodgers — marked by record payrolls and regular World Series runs — signals his willingness to invest aggressively in success.
 

How the deal set a new benchmark

The $10 billion price tag eclipses every prior franchise sale, topping the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion transaction and the NFL Washington Commanders’ $6.05 billion deal earlier this year, The New York Times reported.
 

Several forces pushed the valuation so high:

Global brand power – A historic 17-title resume and worldwide fan base
Los Angeles market – The USA’s second-argest media hub, rich in sponsorship and merchandising upside
Soaring media rights – The NBA’s new 11-year, $77 billion broadcast agreement inflates future revenue streams
Ownership stability – Walter’s investment track record combined with Jeanie Buss’s continued presence reassures partners and fans alike.
 

What it means for the Lakers — and the NBA

The sale resets expectations for franchise values across every major league. For the Lakers, it blends fresh capital with institutional memory: Walter’s ambition plus the Buss family’s legacy. Magic Johnson, who has ties to both the Lakers and the Dodgers, congratulated the incoming lead owner and highlighted their shared “commitment to winning and investing in success”.
The transaction underscores the enduring attraction of iconic sports assets in a global marketplace. With new resources and steady leadership, the Lakers appear positioned to stay on the NBA’s cutting edge for years to come.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu to enter US Open 2025 as mixed doubles pair

Boulter opens up on dark side of tennis betting after online abuse

Sabalenka issues apology to Gauff over post-match remarks after French Open

Hosting 2036 Olympics will be win-win for India in every aspect: MoS sports

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live time, date, live streaming

Topics :Los AngelesBasketballBS Web ReportsNBA

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story