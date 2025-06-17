In a major shift that’s adding fresh excitement to the 2025 US Open, a reimagined mixed doubles format is set to feature blockbuster pairs, including Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. The Spanish star and British sensation are among a dazzling line-up of elite singles players who have signed up to compete in this high-stakes event, scheduled for August 19–20, just days before the singles action begins.

ALSO READ: Boulter opens up on dark side of tennis betting after online abuse With $1 million up for grabs—an $800,000 increase from last year—the stakes are as high as the star power. According to tournament director Stacey Allaster, this edition promises unmatched thrills for fans. “Just look at the field,” she said, describing the line-up as “fantastic for the sport.”

Djokovic, Osaka, Swiatek also among star pairs Joining Alcaraz and Raducanu are Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic, Naomi Osaka alongside Nick Kyrgios, and Iga Swiatek paired with Casper Ruud. Aryna Sabalenka teams up with Grigor Dimitrov, while other exciting duos include Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula with Tommy Paul, and Paula Badosa with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The inclusion of top singles talent marks a stark departure from traditional Grand Slam mixed doubles draws, which have typically featured doubles specialists. This year’s entry list includes 10 Grand Slam singles champions and five past finalists, highlighting the event’s new prestige.