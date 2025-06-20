Paris Diamond League 2025: Neeraj Chopra event live time and streaming

India’s Olympic and world medallist Neeraj Chopra will headline a star-studded men’s javelin throw field at the Paris Diamond League on Friday, June 21. The event at the Charléty Stadium will feature eight elite throwers, including five who have crossed the 90m mark.

Chopra, who recently breached the elusive 90m barrier with a throw of 90.23m in Doha, will face off against familiar rivals Julian Weber of Germany and Anderson Peters of Grenada. Weber upstaged Chopra in Doha with a dramatic 91.06m final throw, and again at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial in Poland, where both delivered modest performances.

2025 Paris Diamond League: Men’s Javelin Throw starring line-up

Paris Diamond League 2025: Javelin throw entry list Neeraj Chopra (India) Luiz Maurício da Silva (Brazil) Andrian Mardare (Moldova) Anderson Peters (Grenada) Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) Julian Weber (Germany) Julius Yego (Kenya)