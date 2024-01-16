Australia Open 2024: Watch when Tsitsipas' outrageous shot stuns the fans

After a hiccup in the first set, the World No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed past Belgian Zizou Bergs in the Australian Open 2024. Tsitsipas entered the next round of the Australian Open 2024 by securing 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3. However, one of his shots to win a point stunned many fans.

In a crucial phase of the match, the Belgian tennis player nudged the half-volley with soft hands across the net. Tsitsipas, then, ran towards the net and leapt across the net towards Bergs' side onto the court. The shot was termed by many as a shot of the year.





The victory gave Tsitsipas a 2-0 lead in the second set, and the rest of the match was one-sided, with Bergs tiring in the sweltering circumstances. The seventh seed won 38 games, made 28 unforced errors, and broke Bergs' service seven times to progress after three hours.

After the match, Tsitsipas said that he was very focused after losing the first set.

"I knew that this is my time to change things up and move on with better tennis, with better power and movement on the court and I think I outplayed him as well physically. I was stronger physically today, at least that's the way I felt. I think winning the first match today was all due to physicality and being constantly mentally involved during the match," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by ATP.

"I was expecting Matteo and things like this are quite dangerous when you are preparing for a specific type of player. It was not easy for me but I had that determination... I am glad I turned it around and showed that fighting spirit," Tsitsipas said, who was due to play Matteo Berrettini before the Italian withdrew.