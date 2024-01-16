Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round





Sumit Nagal started the game on a high and won the first set 6-4. 31st seed Kazakhstani player looked out of sorts in the second set as Nagal broke first two serves of Bublik.



26-year-old Bublik tried to make a comeback in the third and final set and pushed the game into the tie-breaker but Nagal kept his nerves intact, winning it 7-6.

The world number 139 Indian will be playing in the second round of a Grand Slam event for the second time in his career.

In the 2020 US Open, Nagal had lost to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Nagal's win on Tuesday was the first time in 35 years that an Indian beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam.

The last time it happened was back in 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan won over Mats Wilander, the then world number one and defending champion at the Australian Open.