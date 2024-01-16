Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Anish Kumar New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Sumit Nagal entered the second round of the Australian Open 2024 after he defeated 31st seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 on Tuesday in first round game, that lasted two hours and 38 minutes. With this, Nagal becomes the first male player to beat a seeded player at Melbourne Park. 

Sumit Nagal started the game on a high and won the first set 6-4. 31st seed Kazakhstani player looked out of sorts in the second set as Nagal broke first two serves of Bublik.

26-year-old Bublik tried to make a comeback in the third and final set and pushed the game into the tie-breaker but Nagal kept his nerves intact, winning it 7-6.

The world number 139 Indian will be playing in the second round of a Grand Slam event for the second time in his career.

In the 2020 US Open, Nagal had lost to second seed and eventual champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Nagal's win on Tuesday was the first time in 35 years that an Indian beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam.

The last time it happened was back in 1989 when Ramesh Krishnan won over Mats Wilander, the then world number one and defending champion at the Australian Open.


First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

