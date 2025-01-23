Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna Sabalenka takes the 1st set against Paula Badosa
The women's singles semifinals are set to offer two exciting matchups, each featuring top-level tennis and contrasting playing styles.
Shashwat Nishant New delhi
It is time for the first set of semi-finals to be played in Australian Open 2025, with the women's singles final four to take the court today in what will be an exciting pair of ties featuring defending champion Aryna Sabalenka as well.
In the first semifinal, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Spain's Paula Badosa. Sabalenka has been in exceptional form this season, showcasing her powerful baseline game and dominant serving. Her ability to perform under pressure has made her a tough competitor, and she will be eager to reach the final. Badosa, the 11th seed, has impressed with her solid defense and consistency, using smart shot placement to outlast opponents. She will look to challenge Sabalenka’s aggressive style and make an upset. ALSO READ: Australia Open 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys set for women's singles SF
The second semifinal pits 19th seed Madison Keys against No. 2 Iga Świątek. Keys has displayed remarkable resilience throughout the tournament, relying on her powerful serve and aggressive play to advance. Świątek, on the other hand, has been virtually untouchable, not losing a set, thanks to her relentless consistency and mental toughness. For Keys to secure a spot in the final, she will need to match Świątek's intensity and break her flow, making for a thrilling contest.
Both matchups promise to be high-stakes and action-packed, with a place in the final up for grabs.
Men's Doubles semis -
The men’s doubles semifinals are set to feature some thrilling matchups, with top teams vying for a place in the final.
In the first semifinal, A Goransson and S Verbeek will go up against the experienced third-seeded pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. Goransson and Verbeek have impressed with their strong teamwork and on-court communication, but they will face a tough test from Bolelli and Vavassori, who bring a wealth of experience and have a proven track record in Grand Slam events.
The second semifinal pits the fourth-seeded duo of Krawietz and Puetz against the sixth-seeded Heliovaara and Patten. This matchup is expected to be a tight contest, as both teams have the skills and experience to emerge victorious. Krawietz and Puetz have been a dominant force on the ATP doubles circuit, while Heliovaara and Patten will look to use their powerful serving and net play to challenge the higher-seeded pair.
Both semifinals are shaping up to be exciting, with each team bringing their unique strengths to the court.
3:25 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka increases the gap!
Aryna is tiring out her opponent and has taken a 3-1 lead in the 2nd set now.
2nd set: Sabalenka 3-1 Badosa
3:21 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka with another break!
Sabalenka takes the break point to make it 2-1 in the 2nd set.
2nd Set: Sabalenka 2-1 Badosa
3:17 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka makes it 1-1!
Sabalenka gets the 2nd set back to level terms with her serve.
2nd set: Sabalenka 1-1 Badosa
3:15 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Badosa makes it 1-0!
Badosa wins the 1st game of the 2nd set and will hope to spring a comeback now.
2nd set: Sabalenka 0-1 Badosa
3:09 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka takes the set!
The first set goes to Sabalenka as she powers her way to the advantage by 6-4.
3:06 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Badosa takes the next one!
Badosa has replied with her powerful serves on the night and won the next game without dropping a point. She makes it 5-4 now.
1st set: Sabalenka 5-4 Badosa
3:04 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka acing it away!
Sabalenka's powerful serves helped her get another game in her bag to mak eit 5-3 in the 1st set now. Only one game needed now.
1st set: Sabalenka 5-3 Badosa
3:00 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Badosa fights back!
Badosa fights back and wins the next game to make it 4-3 in the 1st set now.
1st set: Sabalenka 4-3 Badosa
2:55 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka leads 4-2!
Sabalenka has aced her way to the 4th game as well, leading by 4-2 now.
1st set: Sabalenka 4-2 Badosa
2:49 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka with her 2nd break!
A game that extended to more than 10 minutes saw Sabalenka get ther 2nd break as she makes it 3-2 in the 1st set.
1st Set: Sabalenka 3-2 Badosa
2:38 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Aryna makes it 2-2!
Aryna is putting all her energy to come back ahead in this game and has comeback from 0-2 down to level it 2-2 in the 1st set.
1st set: Sabalenka 2-2 Badosa
2:32 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Sabalenka fights to take the break!
Sabalenka has taken the break to make it 1-2 now.
1st set: Sabalenka 1-2 Badosa
2:24 PM
Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st semis underway!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2025 semi-finals. The first semis clash between defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa is underway with the Spanish ace ahead by 2 games.
