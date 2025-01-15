Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table of men's and women's division

The much-anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025 kicked off on Monday, January 13, with 20 teams in the men’s division and 19 teams in the women’s division battling it out to earn the right to call themselves the inaugural Kho Kho World Champions. The seven-day tournament has four days reserved for league matches, while the remaining three days will feature the knockout stage of the competition. Two days of group stage matches are already done and dusted, with the race to the quarterfinals up and running. While the Indian men’s and women’s teams are leading the points table of their respective groups, multiple other countries, in the short time they have spent on the mat, have proved why the competition is not going to be a cakewalk for any one nation.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table: Men’s division

The 20 teams in the men's division are divided into four groups of five teams each, i.e., Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. The hosts, India, after winning both of their first two games in the competition, are leading Group A, while South Africa, Bangladesh, and England, with similar records, are the leaders of Group B, Group C, and Group D, respectively.

Check the full points table of the men’s division in Kho Kho World Cup 2025:

Group A Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 India 2 2 0 35 4 2 Bhutan 1 1 0 66 2 3 Nepal 2 1 1 41 2 4 Brazil 1 0 1 -30 0 5 Peru 2 0 2 -112 0

Group B Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 South Africa 2 2 0 163 4 2 Iran 1 1 0 103 2 3 Ghana 2 1 1 -53 2 4 Argentina 2 0 2 -105 0 5 Netherlands 1 0 1 -108 0

Also Read

Group C Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 Bangladesh 2 2 0 89 4 2 South Korea 1 1 0 39 2 3 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -32 0 4 Poland 1 0 1 -39 0 5 USA 1 0 1 -57 0

Group D Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 England 2 2 0 39 4 2 Kenya 1 1 0 29 2 3 Australia 1 0 1 -17 0 4 Germany 1 0 1 -22 0 5 Malaysia 1 0 1 -29 0

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table: Women’s division

Unlike the men's division, the women's division has 19 teams but follows the same process of four groups of five teams each, with just one exception—Group A only has four teams, of which India is a part. In the women’s division, India and Kenya are leading Groups A and B with two points from one game, while Nepal and South Africa are leading Groups C and D with four points from two games.

Check the full points table of the women’s division in Kho Kho World Cup 2025:

Group A Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 India 1 1 0 157 2 2 Iran 1 1 0 81 2 3 Malaysia 1 0 1 -81 0 4 South Korea 1 0 1 -157 0

Group B Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 Kenya 1 1 0 103 2 2 England 2 1 1 36 2 3 Uganda 1 1 0 15 2 4 Australia 1 0 1 -51 0 5 Netherlands 1 0 1 -103 0

Group C Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points 1 Nepal 2 2 0 98 4 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 61 2 3 Germany 1 0 1 -39 0 4 Bhutan 1 0 1 -59 0 5 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -61 0