Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table of men's and women's division

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table of men's and women's division

Both Indian men's and women's teams are leading their respective group tables in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The much-anticipated Kho Kho World Cup 2025 kicked off on Monday, January 13, with 20 teams in the men’s division and 19 teams in the women’s division battling it out to earn the right to call themselves the inaugural Kho Kho World Champions. The seven-day tournament has four days reserved for league matches, while the remaining three days will feature the knockout stage of the competition. Two days of group stage matches are already done and dusted, with the race to the quarterfinals up and running. While the Indian men’s and women’s teams are leading the points table of their respective groups, multiple other countries, in the short time they have spent on the mat, have proved why the competition is not going to be a cakewalk for any one nation.
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table: Men’s division
 
The 20 teams in the men's division are divided into four groups of five teams each, i.e., Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D. The hosts, India, after winning both of their first two games in the competition, are leading Group A, while South Africa, Bangladesh, and England, with similar records, are the leaders of Group B, Group C, and Group D, respectively.
 
Check the full points table of the men’s division in Kho Kho World Cup 2025:
 
Group A 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 India 2 2 0 35 4
2 Bhutan 1 1 0 66 2
3 Nepal 2 1 1 41 2
4 Brazil 1 0 1 -30 0
5 Peru 2 0 2 -112 0
 
Group B 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 South Africa 2 2 0 163 4
2 Iran 1 1 0 103 2
3 Ghana 2 1 1 -53 2
4 Argentina 2 0 2 -105 0
5 Netherlands 1 0 1 -108 0

Also Read

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 14: Full schedule, results and live streaming

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 2: India's match timings and live streaming

Jaishankar, Spanish foreign min sign pacts on sports, urban development

Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India vs Nepal: Live streaming and telecast details

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Highlights: Barca thump Madrid 5-2 in cup final

 
Group C 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 Bangladesh 2 2 0 89 4
2 South Korea 1 1 0 39 2
3 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -32 0
4 Poland 1 0 1 -39 0
5 USA 1 0 1 -57 0
 
Group D 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 England 2 2 0 39 4
2 Kenya 1 1 0 29 2
3 Australia 1 0 1 -17 0
4 Germany 1 0 1 -22 0
5 Malaysia 1 0 1 -29 0
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table: Women’s division
 
Unlike the men's division, the women's division has 19 teams but follows the same process of four groups of five teams each, with just one exception—Group A only has four teams, of which India is a part. In the women’s division, India and Kenya are leading Groups A and B with two points from one game, while Nepal and South Africa are leading Groups C and D with four points from two games.
 
Check the full points table of the women’s division in Kho Kho World Cup 2025:
 
Group A 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 India 1 1 0 157 2
2 Iran 1 1 0 81 2
3 Malaysia 1 0 1 -81 0
4 South Korea 1 0 1 -157 0
 
Group B 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 Kenya 1 1 0 103 2
2 England 2 1 1 36 2
3 Uganda 1 1 0 15 2
4 Australia 1 0 1 -51 0
5 Netherlands 1 0 1 -103 0
 
Group C 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 Nepal 2 2 0 98 4
2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 61 2
3 Germany 1 0 1 -39 0
4 Bhutan 1 0 1 -59 0
5 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 -61 0
 
Group D 
Position Team Match Won Lost P/D Points
1 South Africa 2 2 0 111 4
2 Poland 1 1 0 2 2
3 Indonesia 1 0 1 -2 0
4 New Zealand 1 0 1 -30 0
5 Peru 1 0 1 -81 0
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Alcaraz in action in round 2

Australian Open 2025 Day 3 highlights: India's Bopanna suffers shock defeat

Australian Open today's matches: Bopanna's match starts at 6:40 AM IST

Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Tsitsipas, Kyrgios stunned in R1

Australian Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic wins 4-set tie against Basavareddy to start campaign

Topics :sportsWorld CupToday News

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story