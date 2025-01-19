Business Standard

Australian Open 2025 women's singles QFs schedule, live time and streaming

The quarter-final action is set to begin on January 21st, with the exact times for the matches yet to be confirmed and will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app in India.

As the Australian Open 2025 reaches its final stages, the women's singles quarter-finals are almost confirmed. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has already secured her place in the quarter-finals after a dominant straight-set victory over Andreeva. Sabalenka will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also cruised into the quarters with a straight-set win over Donna Vekic in the fourth round.
 
Coco Gauff has also made it to the quarter-finals and will face Paula Badosa in what promises to be an exciting matchup in the final eight. Gauff continues to impress in the tournament, maintaining her strong form throughout.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Alcaraz and Djokovic in action in R4 
 
 
The quarter-final action is set to begin on January 21st, with the exact times for the matches yet to be confirmed. Fans are eagerly anticipating the high-level tennis that lies ahead as these top players battle for a spot in the semi-finals. With top seeds and defending champions still in the mix, the upcoming quarter-finals are shaping up to be thrilling encounters at the Australian Open 2025. 
Australian Open 2025 Women's singles quarter-final matches:
 
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
 
Coco Gauff vs Paula Badosa

Australian Open 2025 quarter-finals live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the quarter-finals of Australian Open 2025 women's singles begin?
 
The quarter-finals of the women's singles will begin on January 21st in Australian Open 2025.
 
When will Aryna Sabalenka play her QF match against Pavlyuchenkova in Australian Open?
 
Sabalenka will play her QF match on January 21st against Pavlyuchenkova.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.
 

