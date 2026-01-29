Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming

Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final date, time (IST), live streaming

With the final now in sight, Sabalenka will await the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aryna Sabalenka has cruised into her fourth consecutive Australian Open final with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 victory over Elina Svitolina in the 2026 semifinals. The Belarusian powerhouse, top seed in Melbourne, showcased her typical aggressive style, overpowering Svitolina from start to finish at the Rod Laver Arena. With this win, Sabalenka has put herself in contention for a third Australian Open title and her fifth Grand Slam overall.
 
With the final now in sight, Sabalenka will await the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina. Both players will provide a tough challenge, but Sabalenka’s form and mental toughness make her the clear favorite for the title.  Whether it’s Pegula’s consistency or Rybakina’s power, Sabalenka will be determined to add another Grand Slam title to her name, making the upcoming final a thrilling prospect for tennis fans worldwide.  For now, Rybakina has bagged the first set in the 2nd semi final 6-3 and is leading the next one 4-2, on her way to another Grand Slam final. 
 
 
Australian Open 2026 women’s singles final live telecast and live streaming details
 
When will the final of Australian Open 2026 women's singles begin?

The final of the women's singles will begin on January 31, Saturday in Australian Open 2026.
 
When will Aryna Sabalenka play her final match in Australian Open 2026?
Aryna Sabalenka will play her women's singles final match against Rybakina/Pegula on January 31.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2026 matches be available in India?
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2026 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 matches be available in India?
The live streaming of the Australian Open 2026 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

