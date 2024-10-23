Calafiori injury in Champions League adds to Arsenal's mounting concerns

Arsenal's problems are mounting ahead of a huge Premier League game against Liverpool at the weekend. With key attacking players Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka and defender Jurrien Timber already on the injury list, Arsenal saw left back Riccardo Calafiori go off in the second half of the 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday after twisting his right knee. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He felt something, he could not continue playing, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of the Italy defender. Bit of a worry. Center back William Saliba also is sure to miss the Liverpool game because he is suspended after a red card in the loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

While Odegaard, Arsenal's captain, is almost certain to be absent as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained last month, less was known about the status of Saka after the winger appeared to hurt his hamstring on England duty last week.

Saka didn't play at Bournemouth or against Shakhtar, and Arteta wasn't too positive about the winger's chances of making the Liverpool game on Sunday.

He wasn't able to train yet, so that's unlikely, Arteta said.