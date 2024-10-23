Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Rodrygo doubtful for 'El Clasico' after muscle injury in Champions League

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurlien Tchouamni in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid
AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is doubtful for Saturday's clasico against Barcelona after leaving Tuesday's Champions League match because of a muscle injury.

Rodrygo was substituted by Aurlien Tchouamni in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 come-from-behind victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said it is unlikely Rodrygo will play against Barcelona. The Brazil forward is expected to undergo further tests before Saturday's home game.

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in the Spanish league standings.

Rodrygo had ice wrapped around his right leg after leaving the field Tuesday.

The injury came just before Rodrygo assisted in Madrid's third goal by Lucas Vzquez, which put the team ahead after a 2-0 deficit in the first half.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Modric surpasses Ferenc Puskas to become the oldest player for Real Madrid

Ancelotti says Mbappe 'not affected' by reports of investigation in Sweden

Real Madrid extends Carvajal's contract despite tests showing knee injury

UEFA Champions League matches on Oct 2: Liverpool, Real, Bayern in action

Topics :Real MadridUefa Champions League

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story