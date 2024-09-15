Davis Cup 2024: Argentina enters final after a hard fought win over Finland

Argentina clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland. The Argentines have reached the quarterfinals in Malaga, Spain, in November for the first time in five years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They had to battle in Group D in Manchester after an opening loss to 2022 champion Canada. They beat host Britain on Friday and overcame a gritty Finland, a semifinalist last year but without its best player on Saturday. Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat 703rd-ranked Eero Vasa 7-6(5) 6-3, then Francisco Cerundolo outlasted Otto Virtanen 6-7(4) 6-1 6-0. Argentina needed the doubles, and Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni delivered against Patrick Kaukovalta and Harri Heliovaara 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3.

The result forces Britain to have to beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday to advance at Canada's expense.

In Bologna, Brazil beat Belgium 2-1 after losses to Italy and the Netherlands in Group A.

Three-set wins by Joao Fonseca and Thiago Monteiro followed by a doubles loss took more than six hours to complete on the indoor hard-court.

Brazil has a shot at advancing; the Netherlands must lose to unbeaten defending champion Italy 3-0 on Sunday.

In Zhuhai, the United States earned a seeding in the Final by beating Germany 2-1 and topping Group C unbeaten.

Both teams were already qualified for the Final but the US grabbed a seeding awarded to the group winners.

Reilly Opelka saved two match points to beat Henri Squire 6-7(4) 7-6(9) 6-3 and Brandon Nakashima eased past Maximilian Marterer 6-4 6-2. The Americans dropped their first point in nine matches when Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram lost to Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-1 7-6(4).

"We have a good chance against any team there (in Malaga)," Nakashima said.

"There's a bunch of talented Americans playing really well right now."



In Group B in Spain, a tie between teams already out of contention saw 10-time champion France beat three-time champion the Czech Republic 2-1 sealed by a doubles win.