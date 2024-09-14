Diamond League Final: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live time, streaming

India's javelin hero Neeraj Chopra will compete in the Diamond League 2024 final event in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Chopra will aim to secure his first major prize after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris last month. He participated in two Diamond League meets this year and managed to secure a place in the final after finishing fourth in the standings with 14 points. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chopra's season-best throw of 89.49m came at the Lausanne Diamond League recently despite having troubles with his groin lately. He finished second in Laussane behind Anderson Peters who threw past the 90m mark.

Top 10 throws by India’s Neeraj Chopra Rank Throw Competition Date 1 89.94m Stockholm Diamond League 2022 June 30, 2022 2 89.49m Lausanne Diamond League 2024 August 23, 2024 3 89.45m Paris 2024 Olympics – Finals August 8, 2024 4 89.34m Paris 2024 Olympics – Qualification August 6, 2024 5 89.30m Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku) June 14, 2022 6 89.08m Lausanne Diamond League 2022 August 26, 2022 7 88.88m Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou) October 4, 2023 8 88.77m World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) - Q August 25, 2023 9 88.67m Doha Diamond League 2023 May 5, 2023 10 88.44m Zurich Diamond League Final 2022 September 8, 2022



Chopra up against the best again

However, the two-time Olympic medallist will face tough competition in Brussels, including Paris 2024 bronze medallist Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Germany's Julian Weber, among others.

More From This Section

Anderson Peters finished with 29 points, while Julian Weber secured the second spot with 21 points.

Pakistani Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem did not qualify for the final, as he only participated in one of the 14 Diamond League meets.

Neeraj's best ever throw of 89.94m also came in the Diamond League back in 2022. It will be interesting to see how Neeraj approaches the final and whether he can breach the elusive 90m mark on the night or not.

The Brussels Diamond League final 2024 will take place on September 13 and September 14.Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event will start at 1:52 AM IST on September 15 (Saturday night).Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event during the Diamond League 2024.JioCinema will live stream Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India.