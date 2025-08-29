Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Diamond League 2025 Final: Neeraj finishes second as Weber secures top spot

This is Neeraj's third second-spot finish in four Diamond League finals he has featured in so far. Before this, he won the top spot in 2022 and then finished second in 2023 and 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:08 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra once again failed to regain the Diamond League crown as Germany’s Julian Weber outshone him once again in the Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich today to walk away with the trophy with his brilliant best throw of 91.51m in his second attempt. Neeraj’s best throw was 85.01m, which came in his final attempt, and he finished at the number two spot behind Weber. This is Neeraj’s third second-spot finish in four Diamond League finals he has featured in so far. Before this, he won the top spot in 2022 and then finished second in 2023 and 2024.

Diamond League 2025 Final: Men’s javelin throw event final standings

Men’s Javelin Final – Zurich Diamond League 2025
Final Position Player Country Attempt 1 Attempt 2 Attempt 3 Attempt 4 Attempt 5 Attempt 6
1 Julian Weber Germany 91.37 91.51 x 83.66 86.45 88.66
2 Neeraj Chopra India 84.35 82 x x x 85.01
3 Keshorn Walcott Trinidad & Tobago 84.95 79.91 81.78 x 77 78.3
4 Anderson Peters Grenada 81.41 82.06 77.93 79.2 81.98 78.77
5 Julius Yego Kenya 80.49 x 82.01 79.32 81.29 x
6 Andrian Mardare Moldova 79.35 81.81 77.11 75.94 78.38 77.28
7 Simon Wieland Switzerland 77.35 72.25 77.04 71.06 70.8 81.29
 
(Note: Best throws are marked in bold in the table)

Round 1: Weber steals the show

The first round of the event saw some brilliant throws as Julian Weber started with a massive throw of 91.37m to take the pole position after the first round. Keshorn Walcott, with an 84.95m throw, was at the second spot, while Chopra, with an 84.35m throw, sat at the number three spot after the end of the first attempts of all six players.
 
Andrian Mardare with a 79.35m throw and Simon Wieland with a 77.35m throw were the bottom two after Round 1.

Round 2: Weber continues to dominate

Julian Weber proved why he is world-class as he got a huge 91.51m throw in his second attempt to extend his lead at the number one spot. Andrian Mardare, with 81.81m, jumped to the number five spot, while Anderson Peters, with an 82.06m throw, jumped to number four and was among the only two, alongside Weber, to improve their throws in the second round.
 
Neeraj Chopra recorded a simple 82m throw and continued to trail at the number three spot behind Weber and Walcott after Round 2.

Round 3: Neeraj continues to struggle

Simon Wieland recorded just a 77.04m throw in his third attempt and, with a best throw of 77.35m, remained at the bottom spot.
 
Julius Yego, with an 82.01m throw in this attempt, improved his position by one and replaced Mardare at the number five spot. Weber’s third attempt was deemed invalid, but he continued to lead at the number one spot. Neeraj Chopra’s third attempt was also invalid, and the Indian continued to trail at the number three spot.

Round 4: Back-to-back invalid attempts from Neeraj

There was absolutely no improvement for the Indian star in Round 4 as his attempt was deemed invalid once again, leaving him intact at the number three spot. Walcott, who was ahead of him at number two, also delivered an invalid throw, while Weber recorded a simple throw of 83.66m in his fourth attempt. No player was able to improve their position as the fourth round came to an end.

Round 5: No improvement for Neeraj

Neeraj recorded his third straight invalid attempt in the fifth round and remained at the number three spot, with no one below him able to improve their best throws of the night. Second-spot Walcott recorded a 77m throw, while Weber, despite an 86.45m throw in his fifth attempt, walked into the final round still in the lead.

Round 6: Neeraj’s final push

Neeraj Chopra recorded his best throw of the night—85.01m—in his final attempt to get past Keshorn Walcott at the number two spot. But it was Julian Weber who eventually walked away with the win, thanks to his best throw of 91.51m in his second attempt. Walcott finished third, while Anderson Peters finished fourth.

What’s next for Neeraj Chopra

After finishing second in the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, Neeraj Chopra’s next major event is the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place from September 13 to 21, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. He will be entering the championships as the defending champion in the men’s javelin throw and will aim to retain his title there. This event is expected to be the highlight of his season after the Diamond League commitments conclude.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:07 AM IST

