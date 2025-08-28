National Sports Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance and more

Every year on August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day, a lively remembrance of the age-old values of rivalry, teamwork, and physical fitness that bring the country to life with energy and passion.

National Sports Day 2025 honours the birthday of Major Dhyan Chand , one of the best hockey players in India and possibly the entire world. It serves as a reminder that anyone may succeed in the game of life by developing self-control, fortitude, and unity both on and off the pitch.

This day is more than just a date on the calendar — it is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard whose brilliance on the field ignited a nation’s pride and passion.

What is the theme of the National Sports Day 2025? "Sport to Promote Peaceful Societies" is this year's theme, and it means supporting, promoting inclusive peace in a peaceful society. This theme emphasises how innovative sports have been in bringing people together despite their differences, fostering teamwork, and enticing them to cross social boundaries. National Sports Day: History National Sports Day in India is observed on 29 August to honour Major Dhyan Chand Singh, whose extraordinary skills earned him the title of the “Hockey Wizard.” Born on 29 August 1905, Dhyan Chand played a crucial role in securing three Olympic gold medals for India in 1928 (Amsterdam), 1932 (Los Angeles), and 1936 (Berlin). His unmatched dribbling, precision, and sportsmanship not only brought international recognition to Indian hockey but also turned the sport into a source of national pride.

The Government of India declared his birth anniversary as National Sports Day in 2012 to celebrate his legacy and to promote the importance of sports and fitness among citizens. The day serves as a reminder of the values of discipline, teamwork, and dedication that Dhyan Chand embodied throughout his career. What is the significance of the National Sports Day? National Sports Day carries deep cultural and social importance in India. It serves as a tribute to sporting legends, particularly Major Dhyan Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire generations. The day also honours athletes across disciplines who have brought pride to the nation through their achievements.