World Athletics 2025: Neeaj Chopra leads 17-member Indian contingent

World Athletics 2025: Neeaj Chopra leads 17-member Indian contingent

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will headline India's 17-member squad for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo; Murali Sreeshankar makes late cut.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Eighteen Indian athletes, headed by Olympic and world javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, have secured berths for next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. However, the number will reduce to 17 after heptathlete Nandini Agasara, who earned automatic qualification as the Asian champion, confirmed she will not compete due to an elbow injury.
 
Sreeshankar makes late entry
 
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who missed the 2024 Paris Olympics following knee surgery despite qualifying, squeezed into the 36-member field after World Athletics released the updated rankings on Wednesday. He took the last available slot.
 
Since returning in July, Sreeshankar has won five consecutive competitions, including gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level event in Bhubaneswar with a best jump of 8.13m. Despite the strong run, he fell short of the automatic qualification mark of 8.27m.
 
 
New names in Tokyo squad

The latest update also confirmed entries for Pooja (women’s 1500m), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men’s high jump), and Ankita Dhyani (women’s 3000m steeplechase). The qualification window closed on August 24, following which the Road to Tokyo list was finalised.
 
Athletes can qualify either by meeting the set standard or through their world ranking, which fills the remaining slots in each event. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) will finalise the team, with its selection committee scheduled to meet on Thursday. Under WA rules, federations may also decide against entering an athlete even if qualified.
 
Fitness concerns and notable firsts
 
Questions remain over the participation of 20km race walker Akshdeep Singh, who has not competed since April 19 despite being ranked 47th among 50 athletes. The AFI is expected to assess his fitness before confirming his place.
 
Meanwhile, Odisha’s Animesh Kujur will make history as the first Indian sprinter to feature in a 200m event at the World Championships.
 
Strong presence in men’s javelin
 
Just like in Budapest last year, India will field at least three javelin throwers in Tokyo. Chopra, who has already qualified as the defending champion and also cleared the automatic mark of 85.50m, will be joined by Sachin Yadav and Yashvir Singh. A fourth entrant, Rohit Yadav, is expected to make the cut through the ranking quota following his gold medal at the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai. An AFI official indicated his qualification was “almost certain.”
 
Other automatic qualifiers
 
Besides Chopra, only Parul Chaudhary (women’s 3000m steeplechase), Gulveer Singh (men’s 5,000m), and Praveen Chithravel (men’s triple jump) have crossed the automatic qualification marks. Avinash Sable, who had also met the required standard, has been ruled out after undergoing surgery.
 
Women’s 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, once in contention, ended her season prematurely due to injury and surgery.
 

List of Indian qualifiers for World Athletics Championships 2025

 
Indian Athletes Qualified for World Athletics Championships 2025
Discipline Men Women
Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra, Sachin Yadav, Yashvir Singh Annu Rani
Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar
Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker
High Jump Sarvesh Anil Kushare
200m Sprint Animesh Kujur
5000m Run Gulveer Singh
3000m Steeplechase Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani
1500m Run Pooja
20km Race Walk Servin Sebastian, Akshdeep Singh
35km Race Walk Ram Baboo Priyanka Goswami
Heptathlon Nandini Agasara (withdrawn)
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:01 AM IST

