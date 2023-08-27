Die if you have to and call us underdogs: Indian men's relay team war cry

As Rajesh Ramesh ran the final lap for the Indian men's 4x400m relay team in the semi-final heats of the World Athletics Championships 2023, it looked like he might even overtake Justin Robinson, the USA's anchor runner. Robinson managed to surge ahead in the final stretch, but Ramesh wasn't deterred, finishing second and breaking both national and Asian records. This achievement propelled India to their first-ever final at the Worlds.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajamal, and Rajesh Ramesh completed the relay in 2:59.05, qualifying as the second-best team in the heats.

Die if you have to, but don't let go

What kept Ramesh going, despite almost tearing a ligament in his thigh? It was the war cry from Amoj Jacob, who had already completed his leg of the race. "Bhai mar ja agar marna hai, bas pakad ke rakhiyo (Brother, die if you have to but don't let him go)," shouted Jacob. Jacob, talking about his strategy, said, "I was focusing on the USA guy. He should feel you're with him; he shouldn't feel like he's alone."

Anas, who started the relay for India, was determined to excel after losing the Asian title at the Asian Athletics Championships 2023. "We didn't do well in the last Worlds either. We wanted to do better this time," he said.

Call us underdogs

The nation's focus was primarily on javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra, the most prominent medal hope. Other athletes like high jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar, as well as middle-distance runner Avinash Sable, also attracted attention. However, the men's relay team was never really in contention, especially given their previous track record. Jacob remarked, "It's good no one paid attention to us. Call us underdogs, if you must, but we exist. And now we're coming for you."

USA runner stunned by India's performance

Robinson, the USA's anchor runner, was shocked that an Indian runner was keeping pace with him. "I was thinking I'd conserve some energy for the final, but then I felt someone catching up. I didn't know it was an Indian, but I knew this wasn't okay. So, I had to speed up," he said.

Going for the medal

Jacob was the most optimistic of all the racers, asserting that not only would Ramesh be fit for the final but India could even contend for a medal. Speaking about Ramesh, who left the stadium in a wheelchair, Jacob said, "There's nothing to worry about. He will run again tomorrow."

Jacob further added that today's record-breaking time doesn't mean they can't improve in the final. "Today we ran in 2.59 minutes; maybe tomorrow we'll complete it in 2.58 minutes and even compete for a medal. Who knows," he concluded.