Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Archer eager for last two India Tests, aims for Ashes after Lord's win

Archer eager for last two India Tests, aims for Ashes after Lord's win

The 30-year-old, who had been sidelined from Test cricket for more than four years due to persistent injuries, struck with his third ball on comeback.

Jofra Archer

London: England's Jofra Archer on the fifth day of the third test cricket match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London. (File Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fiery England pacer Jofra Archer said he wants to play in the final two Tests against India after his memorable comeback in the tense win at Lord's and he would do everything possible to be on the "plane" to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

The 30-year-old, who had been sidelined from Test cricket for more than four years due to persistent injuries, struck with his third ball on comeback.

He also gave key breakthrougs in India's fourth-innings chase en route to his match haul of 5/105 to help England's 22-run victory that handed the hosts a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. 

 

"I can play the other two if they let me," Archer was quoted saying in BBC.

"I don't want to lose this series. I said I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes.

Also Read

Jofra Archer

Archer back after 4 years as ENG announces playing 11 for 3rd Test vs IND

Jofra Archer

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

Jofra Archer

Will England risk bringing Jofra Archer back for the 2nd Test vs India?

Jofra Archer

ENG vs IND: Pacer Jofra Archer set to return for 2nd Test in Edgbaston

Jos Buttler

ENG vs WI ODI series to begin on May 29; Buttler, Archer named in squad

"One tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane to Australia in November."  Archer also showed he is up for the rigours of Test cricket by sending down 39.2 overs at consistently high speeds. His average pace never dipped below 87mph, and he bowled 41 deliveries clocked at over 90mph.

Asked if he ever doubted his chances of playing Test cricket again, Archer was firm.

"No. Obviously it would have been the format which would have taken the most time to come back to.

'The guys have played some really exciting cricket since 'Baz' took over," Archer said.

"The mentality of the team under 'Baz' suits the way I like to play. So, you know, I just couldn't wait to get back and actually do it without having to be prompted to do it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I

Tri-series 2nd T20: New Zealand vs South Africa live streaming & time

England U19 captain Hamza Shaikh

Hamza Shaikh's ton helps England U19 draw first Youth Test vs India U19

Shubman Gill with King Charles III

What did King Charles III ask Indian skipper Shubman Gill after 3rd Test?

Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja

Why is Anil Kumble critical of Ravindra Jadeja despite his brilliant knock?

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up matches full schedule, time & streaming

Topics : Jofra Archer India vs England England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon