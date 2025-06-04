French Open 2025: Men's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, 4 June, when Jannik Sinner takes on A. Bublik in quarterfinal 3, and A. Zverev takes on Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal 4. The winners of these two quarterfinals will then play the semifinal 2 of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event.

French Open 2025: Men’s singles semifinals live telecast and streaming

When will the semifinals of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event be played?

The semifinals of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025 will be played on Friday, 6 June.

Who will play the semifinal 1 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025?

L. Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in semifinal 1 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025.

Who will play the semifinal 2 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025?

The winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and A. Bublik, and the match between A. Zverev and Novak Djokovic, will face each other in semifinal 2 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025.