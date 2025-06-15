FIH Pro League Highlights: India slump to 6th defeat against Australia

India’s struggles in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 continued as they fell to their sixth straight defeat, losing 3-2 to Australia for the second time in as many days. The close loss once again highlighted India’s inability to convert promising moments into a complete performance, as Craig Fulton’s side sorely missed the presence of captain Harmanpreet Singh.

Despite the absence of their leader, India made a bright start. Young defender Sanjay put India ahead in just the third minute with a well-taken goal, offering early hope for a turnaround. However, that lead was short-lived. Australia struck back immediately, demonstrating their attacking prowess with two rapid goals in the fourth and fifth minutes. Tim Brand equalised before Blake Govers fired home to put the Aussies ahead, completely flipping the momentum within moments.

Before the half-time whistle, Cooper Burns added a third for the Kookaburras, extending their lead to 3-1. The Indian defence, which had started brightly, appeared rattled under sustained pressure from the Australian forwards. India regrouped in the third quarter and found a lifeline through forward Dilpreet Singh, who scored to narrow the deficit to one goal. The Indians upped their intensity in search of an equaliser and created several chances, but lacked the finishing edge in the final third. With minutes ticking down, the Indian side pushed high and pressed for a late goal. However, the Australian defence held firm, absorbing the pressure and ensuring they walked away with another narrow victory over their Asian rivals.