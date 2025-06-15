Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain

Shubman Gill shares his vision and insights as new India Test captain

Gill, still only in his mid-20s, emphasized that captaining India in Test cricket wasn't a goal he had envisioned early in his life.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an in-depth conversation with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, newly appointed Indian Test captain Shubman Gill reflected on his cricketing journey, leadership approach, and vision for the Indian team ahead of the high-stakes Test series in England. Speaking candidly, Gill offered insights into his mindset, influences from past leaders, and what he hopes to build during his tenure as skipper.
 
Gill, still only in his mid-20s, emphasized that captaining India in Test cricket wasn’t a goal he had envisioned early in his life. “As a kid, I never dreamt of being India’s Test captain. My only dream was to play for India and win matches for the country,” he revealed. He shared a heartfelt moment with his father when the news of his captaincy broke, underscoring how deeply personal and emotional this achievement was for his family. 
 
 
'I want players to feel secure and happy'
 
When asked about his leadership vision, Gill prioritized building a team culture grounded in “security and happiness.” He stressed the importance of creating an environment where players feel valued and confident in their roles, especially within a dynamic structure that includes frequent changes and immense competition. This emphasis on mental well-being and team camaraderie forms the core of Gill’s captaincy philosophy. 

Also Read

Stills from India's fielding session ahead of England Test series

India hone their fielding skills with coach T Dilip at Beckenham | Watch

Shubman Gill

Not easy to replace Rohit and Kohli: Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND Tests

Shubman Gill

ENG vs IND tour is exam for Gill, good batting key to good captaincy: Karim

Selector Ajit Agarkar head coach Gautam Gambhir Virat kohli Ravindra Jadeja Rohit Sharma

Rohit, Virat and Ashwin gave us blueprint to win Tests away from home: Gill

Shubman Gill

Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of team can wait: Harbhajan

  Gill credited previous leaders such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for shaping his cricketing perspective. He admired Kohli's proactive decision-making and field placements in Test cricket, as well as Rohit’s calm, tactically aggressive approach and transparent communication style.
 
On working with head coach Gautam Gambhir, Gill highlighted the contrast between Gambhir’s composed, strategic style and that of his animated Gujarat Titans coach Ashish Nehra. Still, he expressed confidence that both styles serve the common goal of team success and development.
 
Gill on England's 'Bazball' approach
 
Regarding England’s aggressive "Bazball" approach, Gill acknowledged the need for flexibility rather than rigid strategies. “I don’t want to come in with preconceived field settings,” he said, emphasizing the importance of reading the game situation in real time.
 
As for India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Gill maintained a pragmatic stance, stating that the decision to play him in specific Tests would be based on workload management and match conditions.
 
With a youthful squad and an exciting series ahead, Shubman Gill's captaincy era promises fresh energy, grounded leadership, and a vision focused on nurturing talent while striving for excellence on the global stage.

More From This Section

IND vs ENG Tests

Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

SA vs AUS

WTC Final: Full list of records broken during SA vs AUS clash at Lord's

Kuldeep Yadav

Michael Clarke believes Kuldeep could be the X factor for India vs England

ICC WTC 2025-27 Full Match Schedule

ICC WTC 2025-27 cycle: Full list of all teams' home and away matches

Aiden Markram on day 4 of ICC WTC 2025 final vs Australia

The best knock any SA batter has ever played in Tests: Pietersen on Markram

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team Test Cricket India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon