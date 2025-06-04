French Open 2025: Men's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

The French Open 2025 is now in its business end, with top players fighting in the final four stages of the tournament. The tournament started on 25 May and will now begin the singles round semifinals starting 5 June with women’s singles action, while the semifinals of the men’s singles will take place on 6 June. The first two of the four quarterfinals of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event were played on 3 June, where the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat T. Paul in straight sets of 6–0, 6–1, 6–4 to set up his semifinal match with L. Musetti, who defeated F. Tiafoe 6–2, 4–6, 7–5, 6–2 in the second quarterfinal match.
The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, 4 June, when Jannik Sinner takes on A. Bublik in quarterfinal 3, and A. Zverev takes on Novak Djokovic in quarterfinal 4. The winners of these two quarterfinals will then play the semifinal 2 of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event.
French Open 2025: Men’s singles semifinalists
- Carlos Alcaraz
- L. Musetti
- Jannik Sinner / A. Bublik
- A. Zverev / Novak Djokovic
French Open 2025: Men’s singles semifinals full schedule
|Round
|Court
|Player 1
|Country
|Player 2
|Country
|Semi-final
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Spain
|L Musetti
|Italy
|Semi-final
|Philippe-Chatrier
|J Sinner / A Bublik
|TBA
|Zverev / N Djokovic
|TBA
French Open 2025: Men’s singles semifinals live telecast and streaming
When will the semifinals of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event be played?
The semifinals of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025 will be played on Friday, 6 June.
Who will play the semifinal 1 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025?
L. Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in semifinal 1 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025.
Who will play the semifinal 2 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025?
The winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and A. Bublik, and the match between A. Zverev and Novak Djokovic, will face each other in semifinal 2 of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2025.
Where to watch live telecast of the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India?
Sony LIV, via their app and website, will live stream the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India.