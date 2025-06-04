French Open 2025: Women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

The French Open 2025 is now in its business end, with top players fighting in the final four stages of the tournament. The tournament started on 25 May and will now begin the singles semifinals starting 5 June, with women’s singles action. The first two of the four quarterfinals of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event were played on 3 June, where defending champion Iga Swiatek beat Elina Svitolina in straight sets of 6-1, 7-5 to set up a dream semifinal match with world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Q. W. Zheng 7-6, 6-3 in the second quarterfinal match.
The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, 4 June, when M. Keys will take on Coco Gauff in quarterfinal 3 and M. Andreeva will face L. Boisson in quarterfinal 4. The winners of these two quarterfinals will then play in semifinal 1 of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event.
French Open 2025: Women’s singles semifinalists
- Iga Swiatek
- Aryna Sabalenka
- M. Keys / Coco Gauff
- M. Andreeva / L. Boisson
French Open 2025: Women’s singles semifinals full schedule
|Round
|Court
|Player 1
|Country
|Player 2
|Country
|Semi-final
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Winner of M. Keys vs Gauff
|USA
|Winner of Andreeva vs Boisson
|RUS/FRA
|Semi-final
|Philippe-Chatrier
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Poland
|Iga Świątek
|Poland
French Open 2025: Women’s singles semifinals live telecast and streaming
When will the semifinals of the French Open 2025 women’s singles event be played?
The semifinals of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025 will be played on Thursday, 5 June.
Who will play semifinal 1 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025?
The winners of the M. Keys vs Coco Gauff match and the M. Andreeva vs L. Boisson match will face each other in semifinal 1 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025.
Who will play semifinal 2 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025?
Defending champion Iga Swiatek and world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face each other in semifinal 2 of the women’s singles event at the French Open 2025.
Where to watch live telecast of the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India?
Sony Sports Network will live telecast the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India?
Sony LIV via their app and website will live stream the French Open 2025 women’s singles semifinal matches in India.