French Open 2025 round-up: Sabalenka, Tiafoe enter second round with ease

French Open 2025 round-up: Sabalenka, Tiafoe enter second round with ease



French Open 2025 day 1 recap



Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 French Open commenced on Sunday, May 25, at Roland Garros, Paris, under overcast skies and intermittent rain. Despite weather-induced delays on outer courts, top-seeded players showcased dominant performances on the main stages. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka swiftly advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova, completing the match in just an hour. On the men's side, Frances Tiafoe secured a straight-sets win against Roman Safiullin, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, demonstrating resilience amid brief rain interruptions. Other notable performances included Elina Svitolina and Zheng Qinwen, who both advanced comfortably to the next stage of the tournament. The day also featured an emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal, honouring his illustrious career and 14 French Open titles. The opening day set a high-energy tone for the tournament, with strong starts from several seeds signalling a competitive event ahead. 
 
 
Sabalenka's commanding start reflects her Grand Slam consistency
 
Aryna Sabalenka, the tournament's top seed, began her campaign with a commanding performance against Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. Conceding only one game, Sabalenka’s 6-1, 6-0 victory marked her seventh consecutive advancement to the second round at Roland Garros. She attributed her readiness to a brief respite after the Italian Open, allowing her to recharge both physically and mentally. Sabalenka is set to face Jil Teichmann in the next round, a player she previously defeated convincingly in 2022.
 
Tiafoe navigates rain-interrupted match with poise

American 15th seed Frances Tiafoe overcame Roman Safiullin in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The match experienced a brief suspension due to rain, but Tiafoe maintained his composure to secure the win. His performance reflects a strong start, as he aims to surpass his previous best at Roland Garros.
 
Notable performances and upsets highlight Day One
 
The opening day featured several noteworthy matches. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen extended her winning streak in Paris by defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3. Elina Svitolina also advanced comfortably, overpowering Zeynep Sönmez 6-1, 6-1. In a surprising turn, Viktorija Golubic upset two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a three-set battle. On the men's side, Tommy Paul rallied past Elmer Møller in four sets, while Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard won a spirited four-set match against Zizou Bergs. Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo advanced comfortably, with Cerundolo defeating Alex Michelsen in straight sets. Reilly Opelka and Mariano Navone also progressed.
 
Emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal marks opening day
 
An emotional tribute was held for Rafael Nadal, honouring his illustrious career and 14 French Open titles. The ceremony featured appearances by tennis legends Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, celebrating Nadal’s unparalleled achievements on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Nadal’s dominance at the French Open has been a defining aspect of the tournament’s history, and his absence marks the end of an era. The tribute served as a poignant reminder of his contributions to the sport and the legacy he leaves behind.

First Published: May 25 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

