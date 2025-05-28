French Open 2025 May 28 matches: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today

The clay courts of Paris are set to witness a blockbuster Day 5 of the French Open 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, as second-round action continues at Roland Garros. With top seeds across both the men’s and women’s singles draws stepping onto court, the day promises thrilling encounters, with defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek also set to take the court, along with strong contenders to win the tournament this year—Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aryna Sabalenka. Doubles action also intensifies, with several top-ranked teams beginning their campaigns. For Indian fans, it will be a big day as Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri begin their journey in the doubles draw. Here's a detailed look at what's in store for Day 5 of the French Open 2025.

Men’s Singles: Alcaraz, Rune, Tsitsipas headline Day 5

Day 5 is stacked with top-tier men’s singles matchups, led by World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, who faces a tricky test in Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Alcaraz, a title contender and fan favourite, will look to bring his trademark energy and variety to the court. Another top-10 name in action is Holger Rune (10), who meets American Emilio Nava on the same court, aiming to establish his clay-court credentials with a dominant performance. At Suzanne-Lenglen, last year’s finalist Casper Ruud (7) opens his second-round campaign against Portugal’s Nuno Borges, while local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (31) faces Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur in what could be a closely contested affair.

Women’s Singles: Swiatek vs Raducanu headlines a star-studded lineup

In the women’s draw, all eyes will be on the marquee clash between defending champion Iga Swiatek (5) and former US Open winner Emma Raducanu on Philippe-Chatrier. This blockbuster second-round encounter is expected to draw massive attention, with both players eager to prove their form on clay. Opening the day’s play on the same court is Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (4), who takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in what should be a testing opener. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka (1) starts her campaign at Suzanne-Lenglen against Swiss player Jil Teichmann, bringing her power game to the clay after a strong hard-court season.

Moreover, Stefanos Tsitsipas (20) plays Italian Matteo Gigante on Simonne-Mathieu in a matchup where the Greek will look to avoid surprises. Frances Tiafoe (15) returns to Court 7 to take on Spanish veteran Pablo Carreno Busta, and Sebastian Korda (23) faces an all-American clash with Jenson Brooksby.

Indians in action: Bopanna, Bhambri begin doubles campaign

Indian tennis fans have much to look forward to on Day 5, with doubles action featuring two of the country’s prominent names. Veteran doubles star Rohan Bopanna, partnering with Adam Pavlasek, will begin their men’s doubles campaign against the team of Rinky Hijikata / J. Tracy. Bopanna, seeded in past editions and a major finalist, brings a wealth of experience and will look to lead the charge for India in Paris.

In another key match, Yuki Bhambri joins forces with American Robert Galloway to take on the duo of Robin Haase / H. Jebens. This pairing brings together solid baseline play and net skills, making them a dangerous team on the surface.