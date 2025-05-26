Norway Chess 2025: Carlsen vs Gukesh live match time and live streaming

Six months after clinching the FIDE World Championship title, D Gukesh is finally set to return to classical chess, and the challenge awaiting him couldn’t be more formidable. In his first game back since his thrilling Game 14 victory over Ding Liren in Singapore, Gukesh faces none other than Magnus Carlsen — the undisputed legend of the game — at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger.

Gukesh etched his name in the history books as the youngest-ever world champion and is widely regarded as one of the brightest stars in classical chess, particularly known for his razor-sharp calculation skills. However, his comeback pits him against Carlsen, a five-time world champion and arguably the greatest classical chess player of all time. Although Carlsen has taken a step back from the classical format to focus on other pursuits, he remains the top seed and favorite on home soil.

In their Day 1 encounter, Carlsen will enjoy the white pieces, giving him the opening advantage against Gukesh, who will play with black.

This high-profile showdown headlines the opening day of the tournament. Elsewhere, India’s Arjun Erigaisi will face Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi, and Fabiano Caruana will square off with fellow American GM Hikaru Nakamura in an all-US clash.

Carlsen and Gukesh last met during the 2023 FIDE World Cup quarterfinals, where the Norwegian triumphed 1.5-0.5. Overall, Gukesh has drawn three classical games against Carlsen and lost once, and he now aims to claim his first victory over the Norwegian maestro.

Where is the D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen match at Norway Chess 2025 being held?

The showdown between D Gukesh and Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 will be hosted at Finansparken in Stavanger, Norway.

What time will the D Gukesh vs Magnus Carlsen match start?

Norway Chess 2025 kicks off at 8:30 PM IST, with the highly anticipated clash between Gukesh and Carlsen expected to get underway around 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 in India?

No broadcasters will live telecast Norway Chess 2025 on television.

How to watch the live streaming of Norway Chess 2025?

Fans can watch the live action unfold on Chess.com for free and Sony LIV, by paying subscription fee.