IOS Sports unveils new logo to celebrate 20 years in sports management

IOS Sports & Entertainment, a leading Indian sports management firm, has unveiled a vibrant new logo to commemorate its 20-year journey in the industry. Founded in 2005 by former national squash player Neerav Tomar and industrialist Sanjeev Khandelwal, IOS has evolved into a premier agency representing over 150 elite athletes across various sports disciplines.

A Symbol of Growth and Diversity

The redesigned logo features the number '20' in colorful gradient hues, symbolizing the diversity of sports the company supports. The modern typography of 'IOS' is complemented by the tagline 'SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT' and the years '2005 - 2025', reflecting the company's journey and future aspirations.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Final: BCCI plans special tribute for Operation Sindoor heroes Neerav Tomar, Managing Director and CEO, expressed, "This new logo represents not just our journey, but the evolution of sports management in India. The vibrant colors symbolize the diversity of talent we represent, while the modern design reflects our forward-thinking approach."

Transforming Indian Sports

IOS has played a pivotal role in transforming the commercial landscape for Olympic sports athletes in India. The company's journey began with representing boxing star Vijender Singh in its founding year and has since expanded to include numerous iconic personalities such as Suresh Raina, Ishant Sharma, Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu, Saina Nehwal, Geeta Phogat, Ishan Kishan, and Manika Batra.

Lovlina Borgohain, Olympic Bronze Medallist, shared, "The team at IOS has been instrumental in my journey both on and off the field. Their expertise in creating the right partnerships has allowed me to sustain my focus on boxing while building a meaningful presence beyond the ring."

Mirabai Chanu, Olympic Silver Medallist, added, "Before partnering with IOS, I didn't realize how important professional management was for athletes like me. Their strategic approach to building my brand has opened doors I never imagined possible."

Strategic Partnerships and Comprehensive Services

Beyond athlete representation, IOS has established strong partnerships with national sports federations, working with organizations like the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the Weightlifting Association of India. The company provides comprehensive services including sponsorship consulting, rights management, and event operations.

Expanding into Cricket and Entertainment

IOS's expertise extends to comprehensive sports franchise operations, having served as the operations team for the Gujarat Lions IPL franchise. The company delivered end-to-end management services including sponsorship activation, hospitality management, production setup, branding solutions, volunteer program management, and merchandise operations.

ALSO READ: French Open 2025 matches on May 27: Djokovic, Gauff in action today The company has also demonstrated expertise in creating compelling narrative-driven brand integrations through successful work on notable Bollywood projects like 'Mary Kom', 'Toofaan', and 'Rock On'.

Looking Ahead

The new logo will be implemented across all IOS platforms from May 27 onwards, marking the beginning of year-long celebration activities commemorating this significant milestone. As IOS continues to innovate at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and brand partnerships, it remains committed to its mission of transforming the sports management landscape in India.